Chef Wandile Mabaso brings Michelin star skills to SA’s shores
The much lauded chef's career has come full circle from Soweto, to New York, to Paris and now firmly back on SA soil where he's wooing his audience with his Michelin-style take on local cuisine
18 September 2022 - 00:00
Soweto-born chef Wandile Mabaso has an impressive culinary pedigree and has worked around the world at establishments including Maison Kayser in New York under famed French chef Olivier Reginensi and Le Meurice in Paris under the legendary Alain Ducasse (holder of 21 Michelin stars) before coming back to SA and opening Les Créatifs (../sunday-times/lifestyle/food/6556465096556544/) in Johannesburg where the best French techniques are combined with local ingredients...
