It’s the kind of platter that gets the party started. Something that doesn't take hours to put together, it’s fun for everyone to get involved. Featuring a rainbow of colours, think of it as an artist’s palate and instead of paint use seasonal produce to create a picture of deliciousness.
The star attraction is affordable local avos. They can be sliced, diced, smashed and puréed to be used in a multitude of ways. The best for this platter is to jazz up the veggie bites by adding a generous dollop of avocado and feta dip. And if you want to hot things up, add a dash of your favourite chilli sauce, chopped fresh chilli or dried chilli flakes to the dip.
BRAAI DAY GRAZING PLATTER
Serves: 6-8 as a starter
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados, peeled and stoned
Avocado or olive oil to drizzle
Drizzle lemon juice or vinegar
Crudités (such as carrots, celery, cucumber, baby tomatoes, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes)
Pita bread, savoury biscuits, crisps or slices of sour dough bread
Basil or coriander pesto, homemade or store bought
Whipped Avo & Feta Dip:
One ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
A handful of flat leaf parsley plus a little extra for garnish
240g soft feta, drained
125ml (½ cup) imazi or plain low-fat yoghurt
Method:
- For the dip, place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- To serve, slice the avocados and arrange on a platter and drizzle with oil, lemon juice or vinegar. Arrange the crudités and other accompaniments on the platter.
- Spoon the dip into bowls, top with a dollop of pesto and serve immediately.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RECIPE | Whip up this easy, delicious Braai Day platter
Packed full of wholesomeness, this grazing platter is a cinch to make
Image: South African Avocado Growers’ association
It’s the kind of platter that gets the party started. Something that doesn't take hours to put together, it’s fun for everyone to get involved. Featuring a rainbow of colours, think of it as an artist’s palate and instead of paint use seasonal produce to create a picture of deliciousness.
The star attraction is affordable local avos. They can be sliced, diced, smashed and puréed to be used in a multitude of ways. The best for this platter is to jazz up the veggie bites by adding a generous dollop of avocado and feta dip. And if you want to hot things up, add a dash of your favourite chilli sauce, chopped fresh chilli or dried chilli flakes to the dip.
BRAAI DAY GRAZING PLATTER
Serves: 6-8 as a starter
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados, peeled and stoned
Avocado or olive oil to drizzle
Drizzle lemon juice or vinegar
Crudités (such as carrots, celery, cucumber, baby tomatoes, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes)
Pita bread, savoury biscuits, crisps or slices of sour dough bread
Basil or coriander pesto, homemade or store bought
Whipped Avo & Feta Dip:
One ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
A handful of flat leaf parsley plus a little extra for garnish
240g soft feta, drained
125ml (½ cup) imazi or plain low-fat yoghurt
Method:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Make Zola Nene’s rainbow coleslaw this Heritage weekend
How to make a cheese board fit for a queen
RECIPES | These two easy dishes use avocado in inventive ways
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos