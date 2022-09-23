A heritage to be proud of: KFC is doing bucketloads of good
Feeding the potential of SA's children is the 'secret recipe' to building a better tomorrow, says the popular restaurant chain
After 50 years at the southern tip of Africa, KFC’s heritage in Mzansi is undeniable. Serving more than 20-million customers a month, the popular quick-service restaurant franchise works hard to stay true to its secret recipe and taste guarantee.
But for KFC, heritage is about more than a long history in SA: it also means being part of the fabric of society. That's why the brand strives to lead from the heart in all it does. It firmly believes in doing what’s right — and this means celebrating the country's unique culture by continually investing in the communities it serves.
Inspired by its roots and fuelled by the people, passion and potential it sees in SA, KFC has entrenched the spirit of giving back into its business for five decades. It's particularly passionate about youth development — after all, the youth are the future of our country.
More than ever, KFC is committed to helping young people from all walks of life to reach their full potential through access to food, opportunities and uplifting the communities in which they live.
Add Hope
Food insecurity is a massive problem in SA and one which has increased in the wake of the pandemic.
Good to know
In 2022 alone, KFC committed an additional R3m to offer food relief during the KwaZulu-Natal floods — this is over and above the money raised through its Add Hope programme.
Established in 2009, the Add Hope programme is part of KFC's response to the country's hunger crisis: it gives customers the option to donate R2 (or more) each time they purchase a meal from one of its restaurants. This money, with KFC's donations, is used to feed children in need, giving them the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive.
Due to continued efforts by Add Hopes' beneficiary organisations and the customers who make donations daily, KFC has been able to steadily increase the programme's reach. It serves more than 30-million meals a year and is the county's second-biggest feeding scheme after the government.
To date, more than 250-million meals have been donated since the inception of the Add Hope programme. The brand's bold ambition is to increase this to 500-million by 2030.
KFC Mini-Cricket
This year the KFC Mini-Cricket programme celebrates 40 years of introducing Mzansi's children to the game, while also teaching tomorrow’s stars the fundamentals of teamwork, leadership and self-belief.
Now hosting more than 120,000 youngsters annually, the programme is a great example of how sport creates a platform to level the playing field for children of all genders, races and social backgrounds, and unite communities countrywide.
KFC Ikusasa Lethu Scholarship
Designed in partnership with the Curro Group of Schools, the KFC Ikusasa Lethu Scholarship programme provides deserving pupils whose parents work for KFC, as well as children who are Add Hope beneficiaries, with access to quality education.
It's not only focused on upskilling Mzansi's youth, but making sure they have a solid support system to prepare them for the challenges of adolescence and adulthood.
Together, these KFC programmes are helping to feed the potential of SA's children so they can build a better tomorrow because that's what heritage is about: leaving something behind for future generations.
This article was paid for by KFC.