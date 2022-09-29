Food

Double deliciousness — a croissant and pastel de nata in one

Cape Town bakery is bringing its cheeky croissant de nata to Joburg

29 September 2022 - 10:26
Hilary Biller Columnist
Match the gorgeous buttery flakey pastry of a croissant with the delectably creamy filling of a pastel de nata and you have a delicious croissant de nata.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town’s Coco Safar — which has branches in Sea Point, Gardens and Durbanville — has been wooing customers with its pastries, especially its croissants.

Think melt-in-the-mouth buttery flaky pastries. Apart from the traditional butter variety, there are other decadent flavours to choose from, like charcoal maple cheesecake, apple cinnamon, churros cream, almond, chocolate hazelnut and — one of their most popular, and a unique creation — the de nata croissant.

It is a divine blend of two iconic pastries, the French croissant and the Portuguese custard tart pastel de nata, giving one the best of both worlds. Imagine a classic buttery croissant where the centre is a deep pool of the traditional velvety egg custard filling of the signature Portuguese pastry with lightly scorched brown topping.

Coco Safar describes is as cheeky; I’d say it’s sheer decadence.

Good news: Coco Safar is expanding north and bringing their delights to Gauteng. A new branch is due to open in The Zone in Rosebank at the end of October.

To tickle Jozi tastebuds, they are offering a three-day pop-up croissant fest — and yes, it includes the famous de nata one. It starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

HOW TO GET YOUR SHARE

As they are expecting high demand for their pastries, the pop-up is on a pre-order basis only. To book, visit their website, check out their pop-up menu with payment details and place your order. Or e-mail enquiries@cocosafar.co.za.

Note that the minimum order is three croissants.

