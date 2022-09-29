RECIPE | Make your own steak à la chef Jan Hendrik-style

I was recently lucky enough to attend one of chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen's masterclasses, courtesy of Checkers, at his Innovation Studio in Kloof Street, Cape Town.

It was memorable, not least for the opportunity to experience his cooking first-hand, taste the dishes and watch the Michelin man in action. It was fascinating to see the maestro’s meticulous attention to detail, how he crafts his plates, bringing them together like a work of art — but it was his way of preparing steak that has changed how I'll cook steak forever. It was that good.

He kicked off the demonstration with a salad. No ordinary salad, this one was a combo of fresh seasonal green asparagus with prawns served in a nest of fragrant linguine — squid ink and plain — topped with a herby whipped lemon yoghurt dressing. Delicious.

The steak was so good that on my flight from Cape Town to Joburg later that afternoon I made a shopping list and, dashing back from the airport, picked up the ingredients on the way home to put it to the test.

This steak Jan-style is nothing without a marinade, the grill marks on the meat or the chips on the side. It’s all about a quality piece of meat cooked to perfection and coaxed into deliciousness with an easy buttery mix of fresh herbs with nutty almonds and a twist of lemon zest that cuts the richness. Nothing too cheffy or difficult, it’s worth dressing up a steak Jan’s way. It’s delicious and needs nothing on the side except for a glass of fine pinotage.

STEAK, ROSEMARY AND FLAKED ALMOND GREMOLATA