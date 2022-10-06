I was shocked recently when I checked out the calorie/kilojoule content on a can of iced tea and discovered it was loaded with sugar.
So instead of spending money on something that could potentially pile on the kilograms, I decided it was easy to make my own, replacing the sugar with the sweetness of fresh fruit or sweetener, and enjoy a drink with a fraction of the calories.
It's so simple — just add your favourite tea. I particularly enjoy rooibos because it's not as strong as ordinary tea. It is full of antioxidants and comes in a myriad of flavours. Try some new infusions from Woolies. I enjoy the blueberry and fragrant ginger and turmeric. Immerse 4-6 tea bags in 2 litres of boiled water in a jug and leave to draw for 10-15 minutes before removing the tea bags.
Stir in sugar according to your desired sweetness, or use a sweetener or honey, and allow to cool. For extra flavour, add seasonal fruit like sliced apples, nectarines (just coming into season), or a handful of berries. Then add the juice of 1 lemon or orange. Cover and chill and serve in a tall glass with lots of ice. Add some fresh mint, a basil leaf or stalk of a fresh herb and serve with extra fruit if desired.
At the end of a long, hot day, adults might like to add a tot of gin or vodka.
Go easy on your wallet (and waist) and make your own iced tea
Beat the heat with this refreshing drink for the whole family
Image: 123RF/Stock photo
