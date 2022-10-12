Food

Well oiled: The top 10 South African extra virgin olive oils for 2022

The ten top scorers in the first round of the SA Olive Awards are named

12 October 2022
Hilary Biller Columnist
Award-winning extra virgin olive oils can be sourced from the farms directly.
Image: Supplied

WHAT IS EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL?

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the highest grade of virgin olive oil, the first pressing of the crop derived by cold extraction (below 30°C), without the use of solvents or refining methods. EVOO comes in a trio of styles — delicate, medium and intense — dictated by the cultivar of the olive and the degrees of ripeness when the oil is extracted.

WHO CAN ENTER THE EVOO AWARDS?

The SA Olive Awards were created to honour the industry in SA. The competition only accepts entries of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) produced in the current season and not all local olive oil producers enter. Entries must be 100% South African and made by South African producers registered with SA Olive. Individual producers or retailers selling EVOO from South African producers as their house brands can enter.

THE JUDGING

The EVOO are judged by international and local olive oil experts and the highest-scoring gold-medal winners from the first round of SA Olive Awards, announced in September, are then entered into a further round of judging. The top-scoring EVOO are selected for the prestigious Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards.

THE TOP 10 WINNERS

  • Altevrede — Altevrede Favolosa, Klein Karoo, Lemoenshoek Valley 
  • De Rustica — De Rustica Collection Coratina, De Rust, Western Cape  
  • Falcon’s Nest Farm — Chaloner The Peregrine Ltd Edition, Stellenbosch
  • Het Vlock Casteel — Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa, Riebeek Kasteel
  • Mardouw Investments — Mardouw XXV Intense, Mardouw Olive Estate, Swellendam
  • Morgenster — Don Carlo EVOO, Somerset West
  • Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm — OWK Picual, Stilbaai, Western Cape   
  • Porterville Olives — Andante Delicate, Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate near Porterville, Western Cape
  • Rio Large Olive Estate — Rio Largo Gold, Scherpenheuwel Valley between Worcester and Robertson, Western Cape
  • Zoetigheyd Farms — Zoetigheyd Premium Frantoio, Klein Karoo
  • Source award-winning EVOO from the farms via their websites

See www.saolive.co.za

