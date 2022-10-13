Sitting around the beautifully painted table — Kevin’s work, he’s painted various fish motifs on the tables to add to the atmosphere — we moved on to a selection of meat and fish tapas (R85 each). There’s lots to choose from — crispy roasted pork belly with apple and celery salad; espetos — grilled sardines with lemon and chilli on toasted bread; Spanish meatballs in a rich tomato gravy; delicious nuggets of octopus with paprika, lemon and pepper and spicy chorizo with red onions and chickpeas. Among the many highlights were gorgeous little pies, roasted spare rib empanadas in buttery pastry that came served with a bread and butter, pickled to cut the richness.
Feeling sated we still managed to squeeze in a velvety melt-in-the-mouth creama Catalana, a Spanish interpretation of a creme brûlée. Absolutely delicious, as was the final palate cleanser, their excellent blood orange sorbet.
• Bocodillo takes place in the courtyard of Glenda’s Restaurant, Hyde Square Shopping Centre at 285 Jan Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park. Open until December 17 from Wednesday to Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Bookings essential on 011 268 6369.
Enjoying some tapas and sangria under the stars in suburban Joburg
Making the most of the sultry summer evenings, a restaurateur and renowned artist have collaborated to serve the food they love
Image: Hilary Biller
There’s nothing nicer than savouring the great outdoors while tucking into an array of tasty nibbles and sharing a jug of sangria.
Traditionally served in a large jug, sangria is a mixture of red wine and lemonade or soda with slices of fresh or dried fruit macerated in brandy. Delicious, it may taste like a cold drink but take care, as it can have the kick of a mule. That's why you need the tapas.
All this and more is yours for the taking — that’s if you live in Johannesburg — until December 17 through a collaboration between restaurateur Glenda Lederle of Glenda’s and Patisserie fame and renowned artist/ceramicist/chef Kevin Collins, who are both passionate about Spanish food and are regular visitors to the country. Bocodillo is their brainchild, a fun pop-up eatery where they've combined their skills at Glenda's in Hyde Park.
Bocodillo means snack but these are no ordinary snacks. They are a delightful selection of tempting dishes served on beautifully decorated small plates (which are also for sale and made by Kevin).
Image: Hilary Biller
Image: Hilary Biller
Media were treated to a smorgasbord of tastes, kicking off with plates from the selection of vegetable and other tapas (R65 each). Think marinated mushrooms and small onions steeped in balsamic vinegar. Or the gorgeous freshness of slivers of toasted bruschetta topped with freshly chopped sweet tomato, herbs and garlic.
For starters try a helping of spicy tomato gazpacho, a cold and refreshing soup of tomato, cucumber and chilli that comes with a good dollop of sherry. For healthier appetites don’t miss the patatas bravas, roasted lemony potatoes with a lightly spicy sauce.
Image: Hilary Biller
