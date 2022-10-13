Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100

ART OF DUPLICITY

Rank: Number 88 (placed 86th in 2021).

Owner: David Donde and Ken Walton.

Where: Shhh. It’s a secret.

What: The cocktail menu changes regularly and may need to be recited by one of the excellent waiters if not reflected on the temporary printed menu. Some put a new spin on classics (try their Popcorn ol’ Fashioned) while others are innovative and refreshing. Their most popular is Noritori Tea, at R360, made with Japanese whiskey and served hot.

Food: Nibbles can be ordered from a limited but tasty food menu with options such as dim sum, bao buns and Asian chicken wings.

Don’t miss: After the guessing game of where the bar’s secret location might be, it’s the theatrics of making it into the venue that offer the true thrill. Dress up, play along and enjoy an impeccable cocktail crafted by Justin Shaw in the 1920s prohibition era-inspired bar.

When: Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm until late.

For bookings: Visit 170120.co.za