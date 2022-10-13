Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100
When four South African bars crack the recently released World’s Top 100 list they are definitely worthy of your patronage
Last week the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars was revealed and while SA didn’t manage to clinch a spot on the main list, four were included in the extended 51-100 list which was announced a week earlier.
Cape Town’s Cause Effect and Art of Duplicity again made it onto the list, while The House of Machines features for the first time and Joburg’s Sin + Tax was again named after being left off last year.
CAUSE EFFECT COCKTAIL KITCHEN AND BRANDY BAR
Rank: Number 53 (placed 75th in 2021).
Owners: Kurt Schlechter and James Phillips.
Where: 80 Dock Road, The Rocket Shed Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town.
What: Cocktails are made using raw ingredients and inspiration from Cape Town’s oceans, mountains, fynbos and vineyards.
Food: A varied menu including brunch, canapés, sharing boards, slicers and mains, and a kiddies’ menu.
Don’t Miss: The more than 60 Cape potstill brandies including award-winners. Try their interactive three-course cocktail and food pairing experience with your own bartender. Maximum six people per session and takes about 45 minutes. R550 per person, booking essential.
When: Monday to Sunday 9am–1am.
Call: 021 422 0266
ART OF DUPLICITY
Rank: Number 88 (placed 86th in 2021).
Owner: David Donde and Ken Walton.
Where: Shhh. It’s a secret.
What: The cocktail menu changes regularly and may need to be recited by one of the excellent waiters if not reflected on the temporary printed menu. Some put a new spin on classics (try their Popcorn ol’ Fashioned) while others are innovative and refreshing. Their most popular is Noritori Tea, at R360, made with Japanese whiskey and served hot.
Food: Nibbles can be ordered from a limited but tasty food menu with options such as dim sum, bao buns and Asian chicken wings.
Don’t miss: After the guessing game of where the bar’s secret location might be, it’s the theatrics of making it into the venue that offer the true thrill. Dress up, play along and enjoy an impeccable cocktail crafted by Justin Shaw in the 1920s prohibition era-inspired bar.
When: Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm until late.
For bookings: Visit 170120.co.za
THE HOUSE OF MACHINES
Rank: Number 92 (new entry).
Owners: Brad Armitage, Paul van der Spuy and Drew Madacsi.
Where: 84 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town.
What: Described as a brick-lined hot spot for choice espresso, small-batch spirits and house cocktails, they serve clever light bites with live music.
Food: A small menu that offers breakfast and smoothies, coffee and croissants, creative sandwiches and pastries.
Don’t miss: The house cocktails with evocative names such as Credence Clear Spirit Revival, Whisk, Tango, Foxtrot and Busta Limes.
When: Monday—Friday 7am–2am; Saturday 9am–2am.
Call: 021 426 1400
SIN + TAX
Rank: Number 100 (re-entry, placed 69th in 2020).
Owners: Julian Short and Evert De Jong.
Where: Corner of Bolton Road and Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg.
What: Cocktail menus change according to season and boast beautifully presented, thought-out recipes rounded off with fresh ingredients. Bespoke nonalcoholic cocktails can be whipped up depending on your preference on the day.
Food: Their tasty, vegetable-focused bar snack menu caters to meat lovers as well as vegans with dishes such as salt ’‘n Szechuan pepper winglets, tacos, grilled corn ribs, dumplings and crispy tofu baos.
Don’t miss: The outdoor courtyard is perfect for summer drinks while the small inside bar is moody and atmospheric.
When: Wednesday-Friday 5pm-late; Saturday and Sunday 1pm-late.
Call: 010 900 2559
• For the full list of this year’s winners, visit worlds50bestbars.com