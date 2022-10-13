Food

RECIPES | Making the most of the seasonal blueberry bounty

Whip up a cool cocktail and a crunchy salad using the delicious berries

13 October 2022 - 10:06
Hilary Biller Columnist
Blueberry Cocktail.
Image: 123RF

They may be small but they pack a punch of health benefits and adding blueberries to drinks and salads is a double delight — wholesome and delicious. It's the height of the season for blueberries, so beat the heat this weekend with a cool cocktail and easy-to-make crunchy salad to enjoy with the braai this weekend. 

BLUEBERRY AND GINGER MULES

For a nonalcoholic version leave out the vodka or substitute with a nonalcoholic gin if desired

Makes: 2 glasses

Ingredients:

250g fresh blueberries

1 punnet fresh blueberries crushed, pressed and strained for juice

30ml (2 tbsp) blueberry syrup or pomegranate molasses (or use honey)

4 tots of vodka

Sprigs of fresh mint

Crushed ice

Ginger beer, sparkling water or soda

To garnish:

Fresh mint and/or elderflower sprigs, optional

Method:

  1. Fill the compartments of an ice tray with blueberries, top up with water and freeze.
  2. When frozen, fill 2 tall glasses or glass jars with blueberry ice cubes.
  3. Place the blueberry juice, syrup and vodka in a cocktail shaker with a few sprigs of mint and some crushed ice. Shake well.
  4. Pour over the ice cubes, top up with ginger beer and garnish with extra mint and serve.
Blueberry spinach salad.
Image: 123RF

SIMPLE CRUNCHY SPINACH AND BERRY SALAD

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 packet baby spinach leaves or a packet of mixed leaves

1 punnet of blueberries, rinsed or a mix of blueberries and strawberries

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 round of feta cheese, crumbled

A handful of pecan nuts or almonds, lightly toasted

Dressing:

45ml (3 tbsp) olive or sunflower oil

40ml white or rice vinegar

A splash of water

5-10ml (1-2 tsp) curry paste

1 clove of garlic, crushed 

Method:

  1. Combine the leaves, blueberries, red onion, feta  and nuts in a serving bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl whisk the dressing ingredients together until well combined.
  3. Pour the dressing over the salad just before serving and toss to mix.

