SIMPLE CRUNCHY SPINACH AND BERRY SALAD
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 packet baby spinach leaves or a packet of mixed leaves
1 punnet of blueberries, rinsed or a mix of blueberries and strawberries
1 red onion, finely sliced
1 round of feta cheese, crumbled
A handful of pecan nuts or almonds, lightly toasted
Dressing:
45ml (3 tbsp) olive or sunflower oil
40ml white or rice vinegar
A splash of water
5-10ml (1-2 tsp) curry paste
1 clove of garlic, crushed
Method:
- Combine the leaves, blueberries, red onion, feta and nuts in a serving bowl.
- In a separate bowl whisk the dressing ingredients together until well combined.
- Pour the dressing over the salad just before serving and toss to mix.
RECIPES | Making the most of the seasonal blueberry bounty
Whip up a cool cocktail and a crunchy salad using the delicious berries
Image: 123RF
They may be small but they pack a punch of health benefits and adding blueberries to drinks and salads is a double delight — wholesome and delicious. It's the height of the season for blueberries, so beat the heat this weekend with a cool cocktail and easy-to-make crunchy salad to enjoy with the braai this weekend.
BLUEBERRY AND GINGER MULES
For a nonalcoholic version leave out the vodka or substitute with a nonalcoholic gin if desired
Makes: 2 glasses
Ingredients:
250g fresh blueberries
1 punnet fresh blueberries crushed, pressed and strained for juice
30ml (2 tbsp) blueberry syrup or pomegranate molasses (or use honey)
4 tots of vodka
Sprigs of fresh mint
Crushed ice
Ginger beer, sparkling water or soda
To garnish:
Fresh mint and/or elderflower sprigs, optional
Method:
Image: 123RF
