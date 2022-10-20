Where there’s wine there must be food, and beyond canapés and wine tasting there are a line up of chefs plying their trade in the Pick n Pay Food Lane . Think favourites such as crispy battered fish and chips, sushi, salads, an indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. For a quick bite there are food trucks dedicated to producing excellent burgers and pizza.
Cape winelands festival heads to Joburg this weekend
An opportunity to taste great wine and enjoy good food
Image: Supplied
After sell out events around the country, there’s a promise from the organisers of a bigger and better Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival happening this weekend at the Wanderers Club cricket fields in Illovo, Johannesburg.
It is your chance to taste wines from more than 40 estates in wine-producing regions across South Africa, including Groot Constantia, Thelema, Kanonkop and Meerlust. Festivalgoers can expect an abundance of choices while enjoying a fun and relaxing day out.
Bubbly lovers aren’t left out as a dedicated sparkling wine experience featuring Cap Classique, Krone, JC le Roux, Graham Beck and more is included, and for aficionados who fancy the real thing, French Champagne is also available for tasting.
For those looking for a wine pairing experience, wine makers and chefs are coming together to offer pairing quality wines with mouth-watering canapés at the Pick n Pay Tasting Room. These 30-minute sessions run throughout both days and require pre-booking.
Image: Supplied
Where there’s wine there must be food, and beyond canapés and wine tasting there are a line up of chefs plying their trade in the Pick n Pay Food Lane . Think favourites such as crispy battered fish and chips, sushi, salads, an indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. For a quick bite there are food trucks dedicated to producing excellent burgers and pizza.
Make the most of the day out and select the option to pre-order a picnic bag featuring a selection of fine cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, biltong and hummus.
When: October 22 12.30pm to 6pm and October 23 noon to 5pm.
Tickets: R295 pp inclusive of a tasting glass and 20 wine tasting tokens.
Room experience: R375pp inclusive of entry, a tasting glass, 20 wine tasting tokens plus a pre-booked 30 minute wine and canape pairing,
Please note that no under 18s are allowed at the event. It is a cashless event and purchases can be made with debit and credit cards.
Tickets available at Webtickets
• For more information visit pnpwineandfoodfestival
