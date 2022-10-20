Food

Indulging your late-night craving with ice cream

Jozi’s after-dark revellers have discovered an antidote to over-indulgence — soft-serve ice cream

20 October 2022 - 11:21
Hilary Biller Columnist
Enjoy the sweetness of soft-serve ice cream.
Enjoy the sweetness of soft-serve ice cream.
Image: 123RF

Picture the scene: a late-night stopover at the Pantry by Marble in Rosebank. Joburg. This 24-hour petrol and charging station with a five-star supermarket, deli, patisserie and pizza, coffee and soft serve bar has grabbed attention not least for the yummy  gourmet fare at affordable prices but as the place to be seen, as it’s packed day and night.

Parking on the forecourt is always at a premium, as are the tables at the venue, so patrons have taken to sitting in their cars slurping the delights, making it reminiscent of the old drive-in days, just missing the huge screen.

The mood is buoyant in the late hour, it’s bustling and busy and we joined the crowd lining up for the sweet swirls of chocolate, vanilla or caramel — the flavour choices on the night — served in a sugar cone or a cup. Dipped into molten chocolate or caramel topping and drizzled with an array of sweet treats, this is the best way to sober up or satisfy a late-night sweet craving.

The best part is the joyous band of servers — no request is too much and   the stories you hear while waiting in line are entertaining.

“You should have been here yesterday [Wednesday],” said one woman about the clamour for cones. “Wednesdays are doughnut day when they serve a variant of the decadence at 1pm. In 10 minutes we sold 300 doughnuts,” she said.

The Pantry is definitely hitting Gauteng’s sweet spot.  

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as economic squeeze brings luxury downsizing

In China economic ill winds have sapped much of consumers' urge to splurge and it is the littler luxuries in life — artisanal food and drinks as well ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar?

Study sheds new light on snacking.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

RECIPES | Three simple ways to use ‘deliciously sweet’ dragon fruit

Eaten across Asia and South America, the dragon fruit is also being grown in our own backyard in Limpopo. Bridget Hilton-Barber went exploring
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thuso, Lady X, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  3. Slay the clutter monsters with tips from ‘SA’s Marie Kondo’ Home & Gardening
  4. Why shouldn’t I cash out my retirement savings if I move jobs? Lifestyle
  5. Hublot dares to go square with latest additions to iconic Big Bang family The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg