Indulging your late-night craving with ice cream

Picture the scene: a late-night stopover at the Pantry by Marble in Rosebank. Joburg. This 24-hour petrol and charging station with a five-star supermarket, deli, patisserie and pizza, coffee and soft serve bar has grabbed attention not least for the yummy gourmet fare at affordable prices but as the place to be seen, as it’s packed day and night.

Parking on the forecourt is always at a premium, as are the tables at the venue, so patrons have taken to sitting in their cars slurping the delights, making it reminiscent of the old drive-in days, just missing the huge screen.

The mood is buoyant in the late hour, it’s bustling and busy and we joined the crowd lining up for the sweet swirls of chocolate, vanilla or caramel — the flavour choices on the night — served in a sugar cone or a cup. Dipped into molten chocolate or caramel topping and drizzled with an array of sweet treats, this is the best way to sober up or satisfy a late-night sweet craving.

The best part is the joyous band of servers — no request is too much and the stories you hear while waiting in line are entertaining.

“You should have been here yesterday [Wednesday],” said one woman about the clamour for cones. “Wednesdays are doughnut day when they serve a variant of the decadence at 1pm. In 10 minutes we sold 300 doughnuts,” she said.

The Pantry is definitely hitting Gauteng’s sweet spot.