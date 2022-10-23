RECIPES | Get your summer off to a good start with these 5 simple starters
As the weather heats up, here are five easy starters that pack a punch of taste and style
BAKED RICOTTA WITH CORN AND CHILLI
Serves: 6
Easy 30 minutes
Tipple: a fresh dry rosé wine
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
400g fresh ricotta cheese
2 large eggs, lightly whisked
100g corn kernels
1 green, red or orange pepper, finely diced
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley, chopped
1 red chilli, seeded and finely diced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Brush 6 x 125ml capacity ramekins with oil and set aside.
- Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Divide the mixture between the ramekins and place on a baking tray and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool.
- Unmould the ramekins and serve with fresh green salad leaves and/or breadsticks.
STYLISH POTATO CAKES WITH CRISPY PARMA HAM
Serves: 4-6
Easy 25 mins
Tipple: A well-chilled sauvignon blanc
Ingredients:
500g potatoes, peeled and boiled
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
200g Brussels sprouts (or use broccoli florets), trimmed
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 small bunch spring onions, finely sliced
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 large egg yolk
80ml (¼ cup) cake flour, seasoned
150g crème fraîche or full cream thick yoghurt, to serve
8 slices Parma ham, fried in non-stick pan till crispy
Cherry tomatoes, grilled, optional
Method:
- Mash the warm potatoes with the butter. Boil the sprouts or broccoli until just tender, about 3-5 minutes. Drain and plunge into cold water. Drain and pat dry with paper towel. Finely slice the sprouts or broccoli and stir into the potatoes.
- Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the garlic. Add the spring onions and parsley and cook for 2 minutes. Add this mixture to the potato mixture. Season.
- Add the egg yolk to the potato mixture and shape into patties. Chill for 30 minutes.
- Place the flour on a plate and coat the patties. Heat some oil in a large frying pan and shallow-fry the patties for 2 minutes on each side, turning carefully. Drain.
- Serve warm, topped with a dollop of crème fraîche and two slices of Parma ham and the tomatoes if desired.
SPICY CRUMBED MUSHROOMS HOT MAYO
Serves: 4-6
Easy 15 mins
To drink: A citrusy Sémillon will cut through the earthy, fried mushrooms
250g fresh assorted mushrooms
60g (½ cup) cake flour
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
150g (1 cup) panko or other dried breadcrumbs
Oil, for deep frying
Wasabi and mayonnaise:
100g good-quality mayonnaise
Pinch of ground white pepper
20ml wasabi paste or use 5ml-10ml (1-2tsp) chilli paste
Lime wedges, to serve
Method:
- Wipe the mushrooms with a damp cloth. Place the flour in a bowl and season. Place the eggs in another bowl and the panko crumbs in a third bowl.
- Toss the mushrooms in the flour to coat and gently shake off the excess flour. Dip the mushrooms in the egg wash to coat and then in the panko crumbs. Repeat with all the mushrooms.
- Heat the oil in a deep fryer and fry the mushrooms until golden and crispy, about 1-2 minutes per side.
- Drain on a paper towel and season with a little salt.
- For the mayonnaise, mix the mayonnaise, pepper and wasabi together and place in a serving bowl. Serve the mushrooms with the wasabi mayonnaise and fresh lime wedges. A great idea for a cocktail party is to serve the mushrooms in a paper cone topped with a dollop of wasabi mayonnaise and wedge of lime.
SPINACH, HAM AND PARMESAN SOUFFLÉ
Serves: 6
Moderately easy: 30 mins
To drink: A sparkling wine or bubbly works well with egg dishes
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted
60ml (¼ cup) Parmesan, finely grated
Soufflé:
250g spinach, large stalks removed, blanched in boiling water and drained
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour
150ml milk, hot
60ml (¼ cup) Cheddar, grated
60ml (¼ cup) Parmesan, finely grated, plus extra for serving
60ml (¼ cup) ham or cooked chopped bacon, finely diced
Pinch of ground cayenne pepper
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 large eggs, separated
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease 6 x 150ml ramekin dishes with butter or cooking spray. Scatter the Parmesan in the ramekins, swirl to coat and shake off the excess.
- Squeeze out the excess water in the spinach and pat dry with a cloth. Finely chop the spinach and set aside.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook for 1 minute, before gradually adding the hot milk. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cheeses and remove from the heat. Stir in the ham, spinach and cayenne pepper. Season and stir in the egg yolks.
- Place the egg whites in a clean, large mixing bowl and whisk until stiff peaks form. Using a metal spoon, carefully fold the egg whites into the spinach mixture. Spoon the mixture into the ramekins and sit in a roasting dish with hot water. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Sprinkle with the extra parmesan and serve.
SMOKED CHICKEN AND APPLE SALAD
Serves: 4
Easy 20 mins
To drink: A lightly wooded Sémillon/sauvignon blanc blend with a hint of oak to stand up to the dressing
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) oil
110g (½ cup) castor sugar
100g (1 cup) walnuts, pecan and/or macadamia nuts (or use ready-caramelised nuts)
Juice of 1 lemon
4 small/medium Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples
A handful of salad leaves
200g smoked chicken fillets, sliced (or used smoked tofu)
2 celery stalks, sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced
Dressing:
1 garlic clove
5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
15ml (1 tbsp) rice or white vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) honey
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh basil leaves
60ml (¼ cup) olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Lightly oil a baking sheet and set aside.
- Heat the sugar in a heavy-based frying pan and lightly swirl the pan until the sugar caramelises and turns gold. Add the nuts and swirl to coat. Pour the boiling nut mixture onto the oiled sheet and allow to cool. Once cool, break into pieces.
- Fill a bowl with water and add the lemon juice. Slice the base off each apple to enable it to stand easily, then thinly slice the apples horizontally into discs and keep upright (a toothpick will hold each stack together) in the acidulated water.
- Arrange the salad leaves on individual plates then top with a sliced apple, removing the toothpick if used, and divide the chicken, celery, onion and caramelised nuts between the four plates.
- For the dressing, use a pestle and mortar to grind the garlic, mustard, vinegar and honey into a smooth paste. Add the basil leaves and grind to a pulp. Gradually add the oil and keep mixing. Season.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.