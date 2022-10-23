Food

RECIPES | Get your summer off to a good start with these 5 simple starters

As the weather heats up, here are five easy starters that pack a punch of taste and style

23 October 2022 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Baked ricotta with corn and chilli.
Baked ricotta with corn and chilli.
Image: Stockfood/Greatstock

BAKED RICOTTA WITH CORN AND CHILLI

Serves: 6

Easy 30 minutes

Tipple: a fresh dry rosé wine

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

400g fresh ricotta cheese

2 large eggs, lightly whisked

100g corn kernels

1 green, red or orange pepper, finely diced

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 red chilli, seeded and finely diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Brush 6 x 125ml capacity ramekins with oil and set aside.
  2. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  3. Divide the mixture between the ramekins and place on a baking tray and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool.
  4. Unmould the ramekins and serve with fresh green salad leaves and/or breadsticks.
Stylish potato cakes with crispy Parma ham.
Stylish potato cakes with crispy Parma ham.
Image: Stockfood/Greatstock

STYLISH POTATO CAKES WITH CRISPY PARMA HAM

Serves: 4-6

Easy 25 mins

Tipple: A well-chilled sauvignon blanc

Ingredients:

500g potatoes, peeled and boiled

30ml (2 tbsp) butter

200g Brussels sprouts (or use broccoli florets), trimmed

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small bunch spring onions, finely sliced

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large egg yolk

80ml (¼ cup) cake flour, seasoned

150g crème fraîche or full cream thick yoghurt, to serve

8 slices Parma ham, fried in non-stick pan till crispy

Cherry tomatoes, grilled, optional

Method:

  1. Mash the warm potatoes with the butter. Boil the sprouts or broccoli until just tender, about 3-5 minutes. Drain and plunge into cold water. Drain and pat dry with paper towel. Finely slice the sprouts or broccoli and stir into the potatoes.
  2. Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the garlic. Add the spring onions and parsley and cook for 2 minutes. Add this mixture to the potato mixture. Season.
  3. Add the egg yolk to the potato mixture and shape into patties. Chill for 30 minutes.
  4. Place the flour on a plate and coat the patties. Heat some oil in a large frying pan and shallow-fry the patties for 2 minutes on each side, turning carefully. Drain.
  5. Serve warm, topped with a dollop of crème fraîche and two slices of Parma ham and the tomatoes if desired.
Spicy crumbed mushrooms with hot mayo.
Spicy crumbed mushrooms with hot mayo.
Image: Stockfood/Greatstock

SPICY CRUMBED MUSHROOMS HOT MAYO

Serves: 4-6

Easy 15 mins

To drink: A citrusy Sémillon will cut through the earthy, fried mushrooms

 

250g fresh assorted mushrooms

60g (½ cup) cake flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

150g (1 cup) panko or other dried breadcrumbs

Oil, for deep frying

Wasabi and mayonnaise:

100g good-quality mayonnaise

Pinch of ground white pepper

20ml wasabi paste or use 5ml-10ml (1-2tsp) chilli paste

Lime wedges, to serve

Method:

  1. Wipe the mushrooms with a damp cloth. Place the flour in a bowl and season. Place the eggs in another bowl and the panko crumbs in a third bowl.
  2. Toss the mushrooms in the flour to coat and gently shake off the excess flour. Dip the mushrooms in the egg wash to coat and then in the panko crumbs. Repeat with all the mushrooms.
  3. Heat the oil in a deep fryer and fry the mushrooms until golden and crispy, about 1-2 minutes per side.
  4. Drain on a paper towel and season with a little salt.
  5. For the mayonnaise, mix the mayonnaise, pepper and wasabi together and place in a serving bowl. Serve the mushrooms with the wasabi mayonnaise and fresh lime wedges. A great idea for a cocktail party is to serve the mushrooms in a paper cone topped with a dollop of wasabi mayonnaise and wedge of lime.
Spinach, ham and Parmesan soufflé.
Spinach, ham and Parmesan soufflé.
Image: Stockfood/Greatstock

SPINACH, HAM AND PARMESAN SOUFFLÉ

Serves: 6

Moderately easy: 30 mins

To drink: A sparkling wine or bubbly works well with egg dishes

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted

60ml (¼ cup) Parmesan, finely grated

Soufflé:

250g spinach, large stalks removed, blanched in boiling water and drained

30ml (2 tbsp) butter

30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour

150ml milk, hot

60ml (¼ cup) Cheddar, grated

60ml (¼ cup) Parmesan, finely grated, plus extra for serving

60ml (¼ cup) ham or cooked chopped bacon, finely diced

Pinch of ground cayenne pepper

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large eggs, separated

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease 6 x 150ml ramekin dishes with butter or cooking spray. Scatter the Parmesan in the ramekins, swirl to coat and shake off the excess.
  2. Squeeze out the excess water in the spinach and pat dry with a cloth. Finely chop the spinach and set aside.
  3. Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook for 1 minute, before gradually adding the hot milk. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cheeses and remove from the heat. Stir in the ham, spinach and cayenne pepper. Season and stir in the egg yolks.
  4. Place the egg whites in a clean, large mixing bowl and whisk until stiff peaks form. Using a metal spoon, carefully fold the egg whites into the spinach mixture. Spoon the mixture into the ramekins and sit in a roasting dish with hot water. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Sprinkle with the extra parmesan and serve.
Smoked chicken and apple salad.
Smoked chicken and apple salad.
Image: Stockfood/Greatstock

SMOKED CHICKEN AND APPLE SALAD

Serves: 4

Easy 20 mins

To drink: A lightly wooded Sémillon/sauvignon blanc blend with a hint of oak to stand up to the dressing

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) oil

110g (½ cup) castor sugar

100g (1 cup) walnuts, pecan and/or macadamia nuts (or use ready-caramelised nuts)

Juice of 1 lemon

4 small/medium Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples

A handful of salad leaves

200g smoked chicken fillets, sliced (or used smoked tofu)

2 celery stalks, sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

Dressing:

1 garlic clove

5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard

15ml (1 tbsp) rice or white vinegar

5ml (1 tsp) honey

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh basil leaves

60ml (¼ cup) olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Lightly oil a baking sheet and set aside.
  2. Heat the sugar in a heavy-based frying pan and lightly swirl the pan until the sugar caramelises and turns gold. Add the nuts and swirl to coat. Pour the boiling nut mixture onto the oiled sheet and allow to cool. Once cool, break into pieces.
  3. Fill a bowl with water and add the lemon juice. Slice the base off each apple to enable it to stand easily, then thinly slice the apples horizontally into discs and keep upright (a toothpick will hold each stack together) in the acidulated water.
  4. Arrange the salad leaves on individual plates then top with a sliced apple, removing the toothpick if used, and divide the chicken, celery, onion and caramelised nuts between the four plates.
  5. For the dressing, use a pestle and mortar to grind the garlic, mustard, vinegar and honey into a smooth paste. Add the basil leaves and grind to a pulp. Gradually add the oil and keep mixing. Season.
  6. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Pick a pudding and we’ll tell you what to cook for a stress-free Easter lunch

Hot cross bun ice cream, chocolate marshmallow trifles or vegan brownies? Choose one and we'll give you recipes for the rest of the meal to match
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Grilled veggie platter with a trio of dips

Prep-ahead platters make for effortless entertaining; this one is served with homemade hummus, pesto and sundried tomato dips
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Enjoying some tapas and sangria under the stars in suburban Joburg

Making the most of the sultry summer evenings, a restaurateur and renowned artist have collaborated to serve the food they love
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet Lifestyle
  2. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  3. Spotify criticises Ye’s comments but keeps his music Lifestyle
  4. The days of sharing your Netflix password are coming to an end — Here’s what ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Ye loses billionaire status as Adidas ends deal over hate speech Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...