How to serve the best glass of bubbles this Champagne Day

Storing, chilling, opening and serving — don't make these mistakes when celebrating World Champagne Day this year

27 October 2022 - 07:14
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
World Champagne Day falls on October 28.
Image: 123RF/strelok

First celebrated in 2009, World Champagne Day takes place each year on the fourth Friday in October. Before the celebrations — which fall on October 28 this year — we asked winemaker and oenologist Amine Ghanem, wine quality manager at French champagne producer Moët & Chandon, for his tips to best enjoy a bottle of the good stuff.

STORING

If you don’t have a wine cellar in your home, the next best option would be to store your champagne in a dark, cool place with constant temperature, ideally between 8°C and 18°C. Store your bottles on their side so the liquid makes contact with the cork. The fridge should be used to chill champagne, not to store it.

CHILLING

The correct temperature at which to serve champagne depends on the specific type of champagne you’re serving, but according to Ghanem, most champagnes are best chilled between 7°C and 12°C. To chill a bottle to 8°C, store it in the fridge for about four hours or in an ice bucket of one third ice and two thirds water for 15 to 30 minutes. If you’re short of time, Ghanem recommends adding a pinch of salt to your water to help it cool faster.

Cape winelands festival heads to Joburg this weekend

It's an opportunity to taste great wine and enjoy good food at Wanderers Cricket Club in Johannesburg.
1 week ago

OPENING

If you’ve chilled your champagne in an ice bucket, wipe it dry so that you don’t lose your grip on the bottle. To pop the cork, remove the top section of the foil that covers the cage and loosen the cage. Hold the bottle at an angle, keep the cork in place with your thumb and turn the base of the bottle until the cork releases into your hand.

GLASSWARE

Flutes are traditionally used to serve champagne, but Ghanem suggests opting for a wider neck glass if you want to experience the full aroma. The nose and taste of champagne are affected by changes in temperature. If you take care to chill your bottle properly, remember to hold your champagne glass by its stem so as to not warm it up.  

VINTAGE OR NON-VINTAGE?

Non-vintage champagnes are made of grapes harvested over multiple years (vintages). Vintage champagne can only be made from grapes harvested in one particular year and must spend a minimum of three years ageing on the lees (the sediment). Vintage champagnes offer the winemaker the opportunity to tell the unique story of that year and vintage through the champagne. If you’re looking for consistency in your champagne over other qualities, non-vintage offers this, as the winemaker is able to blend many vintages and reserve wines to achieve consistency every year.

MARK YOUR DIARY: ABSA CHAMPAGNE IN AFRICA FESTIVAL

After a two-year break during the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is back and will take place at the Polo Room in Inanda, Sandton, on November 2.

Lovers of Champagne can enjoy a taste from 30 Champagne houses as well as a gastronomic fine dining experience and art exhibition. Tickets cost R1,950 per person. For more information or to book your spot, visit the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival website.

Lifestyle
