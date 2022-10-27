'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet

Mzansi can look forward to enjoying a generous helping of “yoh” moments while watching the eighth season of the hit series, Come Dine with Me SA.

This critically-acclaimed show follows four strangers taking turns trying to to achieve dinner party perfection, as they each host a three-course dinner party for their fellow contestants at their homes. They have to have showcase their exceptional cooking skills, while managing nail-biting drama — in and out of the kitchen.

Competitors then rate the host’s food and hosting skills at the end of each evening, with the highest-scoring entertainer winning a R10,000 cash prize.

“We’re confident that season eight of Come Dine with Me SA will resonate with South Africans more than ever thanks to its incredibly unique, bold and brilliant personalities from Cape Town and Johannesburg,” says Kee-Leen Irvine, the show's executive producer. “[And, of course] even more hilarious commentary from the [show's] legendary [narrator] Dave Lamb.”