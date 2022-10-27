'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet
Expect 'yoh' moments aplenty when you tune in to the eighth season of this hit competitive cooking show on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174)
Mzansi can look forward to enjoying a generous helping of “yoh” moments while watching the eighth season of the hit series, Come Dine with Me SA.
This critically-acclaimed show follows four strangers taking turns trying to to achieve dinner party perfection, as they each host a three-course dinner party for their fellow contestants at their homes. They have to have showcase their exceptional cooking skills, while managing nail-biting drama — in and out of the kitchen.
Competitors then rate the host’s food and hosting skills at the end of each evening, with the highest-scoring entertainer winning a R10,000 cash prize.
“We’re confident that season eight of Come Dine with Me SA will resonate with South Africans more than ever thanks to its incredibly unique, bold and brilliant personalities from Cape Town and Johannesburg,” says Kee-Leen Irvine, the show's executive producer. “[And, of course] even more hilarious commentary from the [show's] legendary [narrator] Dave Lamb.”
WATCH | Here's a taste of what to expect from season eight of 'Come Dine with Me SA'.
Standout contestants include TikTokker and viral cooking sensation Tasneem Waggie, whose love for the spotlight and competitive nature will add spice to any dinner party setting.
Then there's Given Selepe and his relationship with the inanimate love of his life, Candice — a black Vespa that “embodies his whole world of happiness”.
If that’s not enough, viewers will also tour Johannesburg-based animal lover Melanie’s backyard, home to 80 Koi fish and countless dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and her best friend — Peppa, the pig.
Armchair food critics will be glued to their screens as contestants serve up even more delicious — and sometimes questionable — local and exotic menu choices. Dishes include a traditional South African Driehoek Kaaskoek gone wrong, a disastrous attempt at a pork tenderloin and crispy crackling, and debatable ingredient substitutions that miraculously avoid suspicion.
This season, the contestants will also have to contend with load-shedding, boiling potatoes on the braai, a foot “show and tell”, and countless other must-see party tricks.
Catch new episodes of Come Dine with Me South Africa season eight every Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174), with repeats every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. If you've missed any episodes, don't stress, they're available for viewing on DStv Catch-Up for 30 days after airing.
This article was paid for by BBC Lifestyle and BBC Studios SA.