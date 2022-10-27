It's a curious green drink courtesy of master mixologist Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong, an award-winning bar in Rome that was recently ranked 16th in the Top 50 bars in the world list.
“Using savoury flavours or vegetables in cocktails is certainly becoming a thing,” he said. At Drink Kong we have a whole section of vegetable-based drinks made with all kinds of greens — fennel, cabbage, lettuce and so on.”
LEAP OF FAITH
Makes 1
Ingredients:
500g lettuce
300g sugar
7g malic acid powder plus extra 2g for citric solution — malic acid is an organic acid found naturally in fruit and vegetable, available at pharmacies and health stores.
Citric solution:
100ml water
4g citric acid
2g malic acid
Cocktail:
45ml (3 tbsp) vodka
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon liqueur
5ml (1 tsp) sugar syrup
45ml (3 tbsp) lettuce cordial
10ml (2 tsp) citric solution
Method:
- For the lettuce cordial cook the lettuce in 1 litre of water over very low heat for 3-4 hours. Strain through a filter and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.
- For citric solution, dissolve the citric acid and malic acid in the water and stir well.
- Combine the cocktail ingredients, adding the lettuce cordial and citric solution in a shaker with ice. Shake well and serve.
RECIPE | Going green with this veggie cocktail
Master mixologist creates cocktails using lettuce
Image: niococktails.co.uk
