RECIPE | Going green with this veggie cocktail

Master mixologist creates cocktails using lettuce

27 October 2022 - 08:39
Hilary Biller Columnist
Leap of faith veggie cocktail.
Image: niococktails.co.uk

It's a curious green drink courtesy of master mixologist Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong, an award-winning bar in Rome that was recently ranked 16th in the Top 50 bars in the world list.

“Using savoury flavours or vegetables in cocktails is certainly becoming a thing,” he said. At Drink Kong we have a whole section of vegetable-based drinks made with all kinds of greens — fennel, cabbage, lettuce and so on.” 

LEAP OF FAITH

Makes 1

Ingredients:

500g lettuce

300g sugar

7g malic acid powder plus extra 2g for citric solution — malic acid is an organic acid found naturally in fruit and vegetable, available at pharmacies and health stores.

Citric solution:

100ml water

4g citric acid

2g malic acid

Cocktail:

45ml (3 tbsp) vodka

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon liqueur

5ml (1 tsp) sugar syrup

45ml (3 tbsp) lettuce cordial

10ml (2 tsp) citric solution

Method:

  1. For the lettuce cordial cook the lettuce in 1 litre of water over very low heat for 3-4 hours. Strain through a filter and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.
  2. For citric solution, dissolve the citric acid and malic acid in the water and stir well.
  3. Combine the cocktail ingredients, adding the lettuce cordial and citric solution in a shaker with ice. Shake well and serve.

