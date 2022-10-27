Whipping up a Halloween trick or treat board for the kids is as easy as pie
27 October 2022 - 09:30
If you are stuck for an idea this Halloween, take inspiration from the latest TikTok craze of butter boards and make one that will have the young ones jumping for joy. It’s all about fun and bringing out the creative spirit where everyone can get involved. Instead of butter use lashings of chocolate nut spread or peanut butter, or a combo.
There’s no formula but I share some tips:
- Give the wooden board a good scrub so it’s squeaky clean.
- Buy a selection of Halloween and other sweets — keep an eye out for different colours, textures and shapes for a creative board.
- Include dippers such as dark Oreo biscuits and children's favourites, mini Marie and Tennis biscuits. Add savoury dippers, mini rice cakes and pretzels in different shapes.
- Sneak in fresh fruit and greens among the sugar overload — mini naartjies are great, apple wedges (dip in lemon juice to stop them discolouring) or use canned baby apples, well drained, and fresh blueberries. Baby carrots and carrot sticks are good tied in bundles with black string, baby cucumbers and small peppers, not chillies, in a rainbow of colours.
- Once you have all the goodies, prepare the board. Smear with the chosen spread — leave the edges free to place the dippers, fruit and veg.
- Serve with juice and lots of serviettes to mop up sticky fingers.
- Enjoy the fun.