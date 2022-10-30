Food

RECIPES | Hop on board the TikTok butter board craze

Butter boards have taken social media by storm and this pretty way of sharing food makes it perfect crowd pleasing food

30 October 2022 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Hummus Greek salad board.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Butter boards are an informal way of communal eating where everyone gets stuck in. They are a good way to break the ice. 

The golden rule is to ensure the wooden board  (or serving platter or vessel of choice) you use is squeaky clean. Wash and scrub in very hot water, adding a drop of disinfectant, and dry in the sun if you can.

If the thought of using a thick layer of butter as the base sounds like a cholesterol overload, replace with another spread — hummus, cream cheese, crème fraîche or thick plain yoghurt.

There aren’t any rules except building the board by starting with a base of butter or chosen spread which is spread in an even layer before adding the toppings.

No recipe required, just a big helping of creativity. It’s  a fun way of getting the whole family involved.

Always serve with lots of carriers such as breads, rolls, savoury biscuits, crudités and fruit to scoop up the fillings on the board.

Butter boards are made just before eating and don’t keep well.

1. HUMMUS GREEK SALAD BOARD

Ingredients:

Tubs of ready-made hummus

Sumac spice — a wine-coloured spice with lemony flavour

Cocktails tomatoes, baby cucumbers, red onion, olives chopped into small pieces

Feta cheese — crumbled  

Olive oil, black pepper

Pita/flatbreads to serve

TWO INGREDIENT PITA/FLATBREAD:

Makes 24 mini flatbreads

Ingredients:

430ml self-raising cake wheat flour

5ml (1 tsp) salt

250ml (1 cup) plain double thick yoghurt

Method:

  1. Place the flour and salt if using into a bowl.
  2. Mix in the yoghurt to form a soft but not sticky dough.
  3. Divide the dough into 24 balls and roll out each into an oval or round.
  4. Heat a griddle pan or a non-stick frying pan on the stove. Add the pita breads and cook until golden on one side then flip and cook on the other side. Place in a clean tea towel and keep covered until required. Best eaten on the day of making.
Afternoon tea scone board.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

2. AFTERNOON TEA SCONE BOARD

Ingredients:

Thick cream or a mixture of cream and mascarpone cheese

Jams of choice — we used strawberry and blueberry

Seasonal berries

Edible flowers, optional

Fresh mint leaves

Mini scones to serve

SCONES

Makes about 24 small scones 

500ml (2 cups) flour

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar

100g cold butter

1 egg

180ml buttermilk

Extra egg, lightly beaten for glazing

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.
  2. Combine the flour, baking powder and caster sugar in a bowl. Grate the butter into the flour and toss to combine.
  3. Mix together the egg and buttermilk and add to the flour mixture and use a round-bladed knife to bring the mixture together adding extra buttermilk if required.
  4. Turn onto a floured surface and knead very gently, roll out to about 2cm thick and cut out with a scone cutter. Place on a lined baking tray and brush with beaten egg.
  5. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown . Remove and cool on a rack. Enjoy on the day of baking.
Image: Christoph Hoffman
Image: Christoph Hoffman

3. SMOKED SALMON TROUT BOARD

Ingredients:

Cream cheese

Finely grated lemon or lime zest and juice

Freshly ground black pepper

Mini greens

Smoked salmon trout, in pieces and rolls

Capers

Red onion slices, lightly pickled in vinegar and drained

Chives, finely chopped

To serve:

Bagels, mini bagels, bagel crisps, brown rolls or slices of brown bread

4. CURRY BUTTER CHAKALAKA BOARD WITH  DOMBOLO DIPPERS

Ingredients

Dombolo:

500ml (2 cups) cake wheat flour

10ml (2 tsp) salt

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar

60g butter or margarine

1 sachet instant yeast

500ml (2 cups) warm water

Curry butter:

250g softened butter

1-2 cloves of crushed garlic

10-15ml (2-3 tsp) curry paste

A handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 x 400g can chakalaka, well drained  

Method:

  1. For the dombolo combine the flour, salt and sugar in a bowl. Rub in butter or margarine.
  2. Add the yeast and stir through the mixture.
  3. Add the water and mix through then knead the dough for 10 minutes then cover and allow to rise till double in size. Knock back the dough.
  4. Grease a large enamel dish and place in a saucepan large enough so the water comes halfway up the sides of the dish. Bring to the boil.
  5. Place the dough in the dish, cover the pan and steam for 30-40 minutes adding extra water if needed.
  6. Whilst the dombolo is steaming make the curry butter by combining the butter, garlic, curry paste and coriander together and mix through.
  7. Spread chosen board with the butter and spoon over the chakalaka and serve with wedges of dombolo.

