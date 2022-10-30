RECIPES | Hop on board the TikTok butter board craze
Butter boards have taken social media by storm and this pretty way of sharing food makes it perfect crowd pleasing food
Butter boards are an informal way of communal eating where everyone gets stuck in. They are a good way to break the ice.
The golden rule is to ensure the wooden board (or serving platter or vessel of choice) you use is squeaky clean. Wash and scrub in very hot water, adding a drop of disinfectant, and dry in the sun if you can.
If the thought of using a thick layer of butter as the base sounds like a cholesterol overload, replace with another spread — hummus, cream cheese, crème fraîche or thick plain yoghurt.
There aren’t any rules except building the board by starting with a base of butter or chosen spread which is spread in an even layer before adding the toppings.
No recipe required, just a big helping of creativity. It’s a fun way of getting the whole family involved.
Always serve with lots of carriers such as breads, rolls, savoury biscuits, crudités and fruit to scoop up the fillings on the board.
Butter boards are made just before eating and don’t keep well.
1. HUMMUS GREEK SALAD BOARD
Ingredients:
Tubs of ready-made hummus
Sumac spice — a wine-coloured spice with lemony flavour
Cocktails tomatoes, baby cucumbers, red onion, olives chopped into small pieces
Feta cheese — crumbled
Olive oil, black pepper
Pita/flatbreads to serve
TWO INGREDIENT PITA/FLATBREAD:
Makes 24 mini flatbreads
Ingredients:
430ml self-raising cake wheat flour
5ml (1 tsp) salt
250ml (1 cup) plain double thick yoghurt
Method:
- Place the flour and salt if using into a bowl.
- Mix in the yoghurt to form a soft but not sticky dough.
- Divide the dough into 24 balls and roll out each into an oval or round.
- Heat a griddle pan or a non-stick frying pan on the stove. Add the pita breads and cook until golden on one side then flip and cook on the other side. Place in a clean tea towel and keep covered until required. Best eaten on the day of making.
2. AFTERNOON TEA SCONE BOARD
Ingredients:
Thick cream or a mixture of cream and mascarpone cheese
Jams of choice — we used strawberry and blueberry
Seasonal berries
Edible flowers, optional
Fresh mint leaves
Mini scones to serve
SCONES
Makes about 24 small scones
500ml (2 cups) flour
15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder
30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar
100g cold butter
1 egg
180ml buttermilk
Extra egg, lightly beaten for glazing
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- Combine the flour, baking powder and caster sugar in a bowl. Grate the butter into the flour and toss to combine.
- Mix together the egg and buttermilk and add to the flour mixture and use a round-bladed knife to bring the mixture together adding extra buttermilk if required.
- Turn onto a floured surface and knead very gently, roll out to about 2cm thick and cut out with a scone cutter. Place on a lined baking tray and brush with beaten egg.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown . Remove and cool on a rack. Enjoy on the day of baking.
3. SMOKED SALMON TROUT BOARD
Ingredients:
Cream cheese
Finely grated lemon or lime zest and juice
Freshly ground black pepper
Mini greens
Smoked salmon trout, in pieces and rolls
Capers
Red onion slices, lightly pickled in vinegar and drained
Chives, finely chopped
To serve:
Bagels, mini bagels, bagel crisps, brown rolls or slices of brown bread
4. CURRY BUTTER CHAKALAKA BOARD WITH DOMBOLO DIPPERS
Ingredients
Dombolo:
500ml (2 cups) cake wheat flour
10ml (2 tsp) salt
15ml (1 tbsp) sugar
60g butter or margarine
1 sachet instant yeast
500ml (2 cups) warm water
Curry butter:
250g softened butter
1-2 cloves of crushed garlic
10-15ml (2-3 tsp) curry paste
A handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped
1 x 400g can chakalaka, well drained
Method:
- For the dombolo combine the flour, salt and sugar in a bowl. Rub in butter or margarine.
- Add the yeast and stir through the mixture.
- Add the water and mix through then knead the dough for 10 minutes then cover and allow to rise till double in size. Knock back the dough.
- Grease a large enamel dish and place in a saucepan large enough so the water comes halfway up the sides of the dish. Bring to the boil.
- Place the dough in the dish, cover the pan and steam for 30-40 minutes adding extra water if needed.
- Whilst the dombolo is steaming make the curry butter by combining the butter, garlic, curry paste and coriander together and mix through.
- Spread chosen board with the butter and spoon over the chakalaka and serve with wedges of dombolo.