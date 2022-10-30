RECIPES | Hop on board the TikTok butter board craze

Butter boards are an informal way of communal eating where everyone gets stuck in. They are a good way to break the ice.

The golden rule is to ensure the wooden board (or serving platter or vessel of choice) you use is squeaky clean. Wash and scrub in very hot water, adding a drop of disinfectant, and dry in the sun if you can.

If the thought of using a thick layer of butter as the base sounds like a cholesterol overload, replace with another spread — hummus, cream cheese, crème fraîche or thick plain yoghurt.

There aren’t any rules except building the board by starting with a base of butter or chosen spread which is spread in an even layer before adding the toppings.

No recipe required, just a big helping of creativity. It’s a fun way of getting the whole family involved.

Always serve with lots of carriers such as breads, rolls, savoury biscuits, crudités and fruit to scoop up the fillings on the board.

Butter boards are made just before eating and don’t keep well.