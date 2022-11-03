Seven hacks for making the best flatbread, and how to make your own

If you think making bread is difficult, you can whip up these three-ingredient flatbreads.
Here are seven hacks to make your own:
- The recipe uses self-raising flour which is just cake wheat flour with baking powder already mixed in. If you don’t have self-raising flour, simply add 5ml (1 tsp) baking powder to every cup of cake flour called for and for this recipe it's 1 3/4 teaspoons.
- Salt is essential for flavour in any bread. Use a fine salt which disperses through the dough easily.
- The plain yoghurt reacts with the baking powder to give the bread a lovely puff, softness and texture — and full cream yoghurt adds to the richness of the bread.
- Rolling the dough out evenly makes a good flatbread.
- Preheat a non-stick pan or griddle pan before you add the dough to the pan. You can add a little oil to the pan.
- Keep the flatbreads warm in a clean tea towel. For extra yumminess brush with butter or oil and sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs and crushed garlic.
- Flatbreads must be eaten on the day of making. If not, they freeze very well packed in plastic bags. Defrost and reheat in the pan just before serving.
THREE-INGREDIENT FLATBREAD
Makes 12
Ingredients
450ml (225g) self-raising flour
5ml (1 tsp) salt
250ml (1 cup) double thick plain yoghurt
- Place the flour and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Mix in the yoghurt to form a soft but not too sticky dough. If too dry add a little extra yoghurt.
- Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces and roll out into an oval or round shape.
- Preheat a non stick griddle pan or non-stick frying pan on the stove, add the breads without over-crowding the pan and cook on both sides.
- Place in a clean tea towel and keep covered until required.
GET YOUR OWN FREE BAKING BOOK
Eureka Mills, makers of stone-ground flours and other ready-made products, have put together a nifty baking book, Starting from Scratch. It's a collection of bread baking recipes featuring excellent tips and hints and includes full details on how to make your own starter for baking bread.
• Available to download on eurekamills.co.za
