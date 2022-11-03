Food

Seven hacks for making the best flatbread, and how to make your own

If you think making bread is difficult, you can whip up these three-ingredient flatbreads

03 November 2022 - 08:39
Hilary Biller Columnist
Meaty kebabs with 3- ingredient flatbreads.
Meaty kebabs with 3- ingredient flatbreads.
Image: 123RF

If you think making bread is difficult, you can whip up these three-ingredient flatbreads.

Here are seven hacks to make your own:

  1. The recipe uses self-raising flour which is just cake wheat flour with baking powder already mixed in. If you don’t have self-raising flour, simply add 5ml (1 tsp) baking powder to every cup of cake flour called for and for this recipe it's 1 3/4 teaspoons.
  2. Salt is essential for flavour in any bread. Use a fine salt which disperses through the dough easily.
  3. The plain yoghurt reacts with the baking powder to give the bread a lovely puff, softness and texture — and full cream yoghurt adds to the richness of the bread.
  4. Rolling the dough out evenly makes a good flatbread.
  5. Preheat a non-stick pan or griddle pan before you add the dough to the pan.  You can add a little oil to the pan.
  6. Keep the flatbreads warm in a clean tea towel. For extra yumminess brush with butter or oil and sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs and crushed garlic.
  7. Flatbreads must be eaten on the day of making. If not, they freeze very well packed in plastic bags. Defrost and reheat in the pan just before serving.

THREE-INGREDIENT FLATBREAD

Makes 12

Ingredients

450ml (225g) self-raising flour

5ml (1 tsp) salt

250ml (1 cup) double thick plain yoghurt

  1. Place the flour and salt in a mixing bowl.
  2. Mix in the yoghurt to form a soft but not too sticky dough. If too dry add a little extra yoghurt.
  3. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces and roll out into an oval or round shape.
  4. Preheat a non stick griddle pan or non-stick frying pan on the stove, add the breads without over-crowding the pan and cook on both sides.
  5. Place in a clean tea towel and keep covered until required.

GET YOUR OWN FREE BAKING BOOK

Eureka Mills, makers of stone-ground flours and other ready-made products, have put together a nifty baking book, Starting from Scratch. It's a collection of bread baking recipes featuring excellent tips and hints and includes full details on how to make your own starter for baking bread. 

• Available to download on eurekamills.co.za

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

How to avoid being hacked or scammed on TikTok

Here are handy tips to remember while scrolling TikTok.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Do new regulations mean end of ‘braai wors’ masquerading as boerewors?

Good news for consumers: updated standards for boerewors have been published in the Government Gazette.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Whether an easy drinker or hale and hearty, these 3 wines are perfect for you

Plate up and enjoy the spoils with medium-bodies, sauvignons or shirazes
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation Lifestyle
  2. Coffee and breast talk with Professor Carol-Ann Benn Lifestyle
  3. 'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet Food
  4. Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met Lifestyle
  5. PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...