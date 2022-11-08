Cheesecake has become Mzansi's national dessert overnight after socialite, author and former Miss South Africa Sonia Booth mentioned the treat in several accusations aimed at her husband Matthew Booth.
Booth accused the famous former footballer of infidelity, laying out the allegations in a series of Instagram posts.
Recounting one of the alleged incidents that brought her to breaking point, Booth said her husband had stayed up at night in their house making cheesecake for his mistress.
“Two weeks ago I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the third of November (the eve of Nate's bday) Matthew bakes ... at night, I was fast asleep already.
“In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate's birthday. Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge. The entire cake, not even a taste nor three slices, nyana, for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves.”
She said a second cheesecake was later made for Nate to enjoy on his birthday.
Booth also claimed her Tupperware cake carrier had shown up at her husband's alleged mistress' house.
“I would've let this one slide too, until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house. You don't mess with a township girl and her Tupperware.”
Cheesecake became a trending topic on social media as many weighed in on the declarations and shared what they would have done in such a situation.
POLL | Have you ever made cheesecake for your bae?
Image: Roelene Prinsloo/ Veggielicious
Booth said she arranged a sit-down with the alleged mistress' husband who corroborated her suspicions.
“I won't kill myself over a man, not even for your legend. I survived ICU, for a reason. I was Sonia before Booth! Better recognise, put some respect on my name not so easy upbringing. Everything I've experienced prepared me for this. I will survive this too,” she added.
