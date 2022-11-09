RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over
No external beauty like a traditional cheesecake, this one is dark and decadent, and sure to light your fire
We know it was baked late at night, it was packed in a Tupperware and allegedly used to woo forbidden fruit, and we are dying to know what kind of cheesecake celeb footballer Matthew Booth baked in the much-publicised spat his wife Sonia has been sharing on social media.
We felt the famed Basque cheesecake, an original from San Sebastian, a Spanish region well known for its gourmet food, may be a fitting offering. Charred on the outside, it belies the decadence within and in 2021 was declared by the New York Times as a food trend of the year. Such is its popularity, someone aptly described it as the “love-at-first-sight” cake.
Its beauty, apart from the eating, is the one-bowl cake with no base to fuss over which makes it a cinch to make — and you don't need to do it in the cover of darkness. It bakes in 30 minutes and is just the ticket for sharing the love.
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
Makes 1 cake
750g cream cheese, at room temperature
190g (250ml) caster sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) cake wheat flour
1 x 250ml sour cream
4 large eggs
10ml (2 tsp) vanilla essence
Pinch of salt
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 240°C and ensure the shelf is in the middle of the oven.
- Prepare a 20cm loose-bottomed/springform cake pan by spraying with cooking spray and lining the base and sides with a large piece of greaseproof paper, folding the creases on the sides of the tin. Uneven sides are characteristic of the cheesecake.
- Combine the cheese and sugar in a large bowl and, using a hand electric mixer, beat together for a couple of minutes to dissolve the sugar.
- Add the sifted flour, cream, eggs, vanilla and salt to the cheese mixture and mix until smooth. Pour into the prepared pan and bang on the counter to remove air bubbles.
- Bake for 30 minutes. You want the mixture to be wobbly, the outside will be dark, burnt looking, caramelised and puffed up and will sink as it cools. Allow to cool for at least one hour. I find it tastes better served at room temperature the next day.