RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over

We know it was baked late at night, it was packed in a Tupperware and allegedly used to woo forbidden fruit, and we are dying to know what kind of cheesecake celeb footballer Matthew Booth baked in the much-publicised spat his wife Sonia has been sharing on social media.

We felt the famed Basque cheesecake, an original from San Sebastian, a Spanish region well known for its gourmet food, may be a fitting offering. Charred on the outside, it belies the decadence within and in 2021 was declared by the New York Times as a food trend of the year. Such is its popularity, someone aptly described it as the “love-at-first-sight” cake.

Its beauty, apart from the eating, is the one-bowl cake with no base to fuss over which makes it a cinch to make — and you don't need to do it in the cover of darkness. It bakes in 30 minutes and is just the ticket for sharing the love.

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

Makes 1 cake

750g cream cheese, at room temperature

190g (250ml) caster sugar

30ml (2 tbsp) cake wheat flour

1 x 250ml sour cream

4 large eggs

10ml (2 tsp) vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

Method: