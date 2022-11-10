I start with a sip and am transported to a nostalgic childhood memory — something I can’t quite put my finger on. A toasty flavour that’s savoury, yet sweet.
Next, I add a small spoonful of granadilla pulp, scoop some icing sugar into the drink and stir. The tartness of the granadilla marries with a sweetness that lingers.
To finish off, I add a splash of Prosecco which cuts through the sweet and ties the drink together. I do love the air of theatrics and linger over the complexity of the tastes until it hits me: popcorn. One of my all-time favourites.
No less theatrical is the Japanese Slipper: a delicate cocktail with a pink-red tint laced with glitter which will soon be served crowned in a bubble of smoke. It’s sweet yet strong, served with whiskey, sake and vermouth, and reminiscent of Japanese cherry blossoms.
Another standout is the Jujutsu Margarita: a punchy take on the classic made with Olmeca Blanco Tequila, orange liqueur, yuzu and rimmed with a spicy habanero sugar.
What to love at IKI, Rosebank’s hot new Japanese bar and restaurant
The innovative cocktail menu goes down well with a plate or two of their signature sushi and satisfying dim sum
Image: Supplied
In life, few things are as delicious as a well-thought out, inspired cocktail. Not the strawberry daiquiris or pina coladas of the world — no, I’m talking about innovative, one-of-a-kind sips.
A new spot to enjoy exactly these kinds of treats is IKI, a Japanese bar and restaurant tucked into a new corner of The Zone in Rosebank.
Co-founder Deelan Moodaley had been toying with the idea to open a pop-up bar before Covid-19 hit. When he found this space, he pivoted towards the idea of opening a full-time bar and opened IKI towards the end of September with Clyde Ackerman and Rael Lasarow from Thirst Bar Services.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Behind the bar you’ll find a good selection of tequilas and Japanese whiskeys, but the creativity flows from the cocktail counter.
Benji Claren, a mixologist from London who has worked in Japanese bars all over the world, designed the cocktail menu for them. Ackerman and Lasarow added some local touches by swapping out ingredients that aren’t readily available in South Africa.
The finished product includes names like Liquid Caligraphy, Standing Samurai and Cuddle Dragon.
My introduction to what they’ve put together starts in the form of the Goodluck Dragon: a cocktail delivered with various elements which the drinker adds in layers to change the flavour profile as you sip.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
And the cocktail prices are not bad: they average around R80, with the least expensive costing R75 and the priciest R105.
Open for lunch and dinner, IKI has a small kitchen. They’ve recently added ramen to the menu but my recommendation would be to order a round of their delicious sushi without missing a taste of their signature plates. On the dim sum front, their spring rolls are divinely crispy and fresh and the steamed shrimp dumplings satisfying dipped into a spicy soy sauce.
What would a Japanese bar be without karaoke? Drop by on Tuesdays for their karaoke nights and wind down the week with their old school R&B and hip-hop Soul’d Out Sundays.
• IKI is open from noon to late, Tuesdays to Sundays, and reservations can be made on their website via Dineplan.
