RECIPES | Put your air fryer to the test with these three delicious dishes
The popularity of the air fryer has resulted in a flurry of new South African recipe books to feed the demand for ideas. Hilary Biller put the latest to the test
13 November 2022 - 00:00
I didn’t expect to fall in love with an air fryer. Now it’s one appliance I can’t live without...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.