RECIPES | Put your air fryer to the test with these three delicious dishes

I didn’t expect to fall in love with an air fryer. Now it’s one appliance I can’t live without.

Why? Because it's nifty, quick, produces excellent results with a fraction of the oil and is fairly painless to clean. In catching up with the huge demand for the tabletop/ countertop convection oven — it's the overall bestselling item on South Africa's largest online retailer — we seeing a flurry of local recipe books hit the market, offering inspiring ideas that take the air fryer beyond the crispiest, moreish chicken wings it does so well.

Capetonian foodie Louisa Holst recently published The South African Air Fryer Cookbook and I put a trio of her ideas to the test.