The people have spoken: Pepsi Max is the better tasting zero-sugar drink

The world-famous Pepsi Max Taste Challenge — where participants blind taste two unbranded, zero-sugar colas to decide which is the best — finally landed in SA and the results were astounding.

An overwhelming majority of the participants preferred the taste of Pepsi Max. For the first time, the challenge rolled out in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, where cola drinkers selected their preference based on taste alone.

Participants took part in the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge across seven different sites in these major cities on September 24 and 25 and on October 1 and 2 2022.

Supervisors were on site to ensure all variables were controlled, like making sure the temperature of both zero-sugar colas always remained equal.

Here are the regional results of participants who prefer the taste of Pepsi Max:

65%* in Johannesburg;

72%* in Durban;

65%* in Cape Town; and

66%* in Pretoria.

Pepsi Max has always been confident in its delicious and refreshing taste. The brand recently decided to put its money where its mouth is by letting South Africans decide for themselves if Pepsi Max is their zero-sugar drink of choice.

Originally launched in the 1970s, the international challenge has taken place all over the world with results indicating which cola each country prefers. At last, SA can be added to the list.

Globally, Pepsi Max has seen strong results in this challenge, however, the brand holds a significantly smaller market share in SA — which is why the results are exciting.

“This challenge is one of a kind and we are honoured to be considered a fan favourite among South Africans,” says Marius Vorster, PepsiCo marketing director for West, East and Central Africa.

“People are creatures of habit — and habits can be hard to break, especially if they are subconscious ones. We are constantly targeted by brands competing for our attention and subconsciously lean towards something in autopilot mode rather than our preference. By removing all the branding and not showing which zero-sugar cola people are drinking, people were guided only by their taste preferences when making their selection,” says Vorster.

Well-loved DJ and media personality Teboho ‘Caddy’ Tsotetsi said taking the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge opened his eyes.

“I love this concept, as it challenges people to think for themselves based on their preferences rather than going with the flow. It’s a fun thing to do and I think we should all start thinking this way in other aspects of our lives,” says Tsotetsi, who chose Pepsi Max in the blind tasting.

“By removing external elements, consumers were empowered to focus on taste preference alone and we have been able to confirm what we already know: that it’s time for many South Africans to change their drink to Pepsi Max,” says Vorster.

*2,155 of the 3,300 Joburg consumers, 1,062 of the 1,480 Durban consumers, 1,456 of the 2,231 Cape Town consumers and 900 of the 1,365 Pretoria consumers who took the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge in their cities preferred the taste of Pepsi Max.

This article was paid for by Pepsi Max.