Food

A kit to make your own churros at home

The South American delicacy is the perfect way to sweeten the World Cup kickoff on Sunday

17 November 2022 - 10:40
Hilary Biller Columnist
Bake a batch of decadent churros for the Fifa World Cup kickoff on Sunday.
Bake a batch of decadent churros for the Fifa World Cup kickoff on Sunday.
Image: Hilary Biller

To the uninitiated they may look like a boring stick of pastry but that much-loved South American delicacy, churros (pronounced chuor.owz), when dipped in cinnamon sugar and coated in melted chocolate is a decadent and addictive treat that has garnered fans across the globe.

And it's a fitting way to celebrate the kickoff of the first match of the Fifa World Cup this weekend — between host country Qatar and Ecuador, hence the churros.

A kit to make your own churros at home.
A kit to make your own churros at home.
Image: Hilary Biller

And instead of the hassle of finding a recipe and getting all the ingredients Woolworths sells it conveniently in a kit where everything, well almost, is packed into one box —  the churro mix, cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce and even a piping bag. Selling for R47.99 it does make putting a batch together a cinch, as I did in testing the kit.

What it does need is an oven (check the pesky power outage schedule), butter, eggs, cream, a baking tray, pan, mixing bowl, whisk and scissors.

It's the type of baking where everyone can get involved and comes with a guarantee of success — if you follow the instructions. They are clear so you can't go wrong, each step is well explained and the timing accurate.

The only thing I didn't have to hand was the cream for making the chocolate sauce, so I used milk and added blocks of dark chocolate. I made about 20 bite-size pastries, the perfect munch for sports fans.

Results: Excellent crispy pastries with a lovely sauce and, at under R50 a kit, worth the money and to be able to boast you made them yourself.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Take advantage of blueberry price drop with this yummy pie

In season, plentiful and cheap the purple berries make the sweetest pie.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

RECIPES | Get your summer off to a good start with these 5 simple starters

As the weather heats up, here are five easy starters that pack a punch of taste and style
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

RECIPE | These rusks are enough to make you malt

Maltabella, SA's favourite malty porridge, can bake up a beautiful batch of rusks
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Connie, Letitia, Mpho Popps: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘I’ll love you till the end of time’: Jennifer Aniston confirms dad John ... Lifestyle
  3. Discovery Health establishes SA’s first sharia-compliant medical scheme Health & Sex
  4. IN PICS | Keeping up with Bonang — and the Kardashians The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Mr Price Home is bringing the heat with these summer essentials Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved