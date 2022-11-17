Is the Kitchen of Oz home to Joburg’s best burger?

After a 15-minute wait at a fairly quiet lunchtime I got the lot and a piece of lettuce with a handful of sticky, saucy, spiced chips for R110, packed in a polystyrene container (perhaps they could use more environmentally friendly packaging). I waited till I got home and, opening the container, it was still hot, juicy and very saucy, making eating messy work.

It’s a biiiig mouthful, the roll was lovely and soft and topped with a light sprinkling of sesame seeds.

There's lots of what I imagine was three cheeses made into a sauce, rolling down the side and supersized more than enough for two of us — though we did tussle over the chips, a skimpy bundle on the side. There are lots of layers to the burger and all that was promised was there.

It's different from a traditional hamburger — don't expect a patty, tomato or pickles. Instead you get a meaty option of a thin piece of steak, slices of meat and rounds of polony stacked together — with lots of sauce.

Flavourful, spicy and satisfying, not having tasted the other contenders in the burger competition, we could vouch for the winning qualities of this large mouthful.

• The Kitchen of Oz is in 25th Ave, Emmarentia. For reservations, contact 061-932-8001