Is the Kitchen of Oz home to Joburg’s best burger?
Hilary Biller puts the winner of the recent 947 burger challenge to the taste test
Load-shedding chased me out of the house in search of something to eat and I stumbled on Kitchen of Oz burger joint in Emmarentia, the recent winner of 947 radio station's best burger challenge.
I knew it was going to be something good by the smeared faces of the two schoolgirls sitting at a table outside the takeaway, their sticky hands wrapped around half a burger, the sauce dripping down their arms, big smiles testament to their enjoyment.
I was after that winning burger, their Jou’burger I’d heard so much about, and the picture inside of the burger hanging proudly next to their award certificate came with a big promise: a burger packed with masala steak, mutton polony, premium smash beef — not sure what that is — three cheeses and summer salad sauce.
After a 15-minute wait at a fairly quiet lunchtime I got the lot and a piece of lettuce with a handful of sticky, saucy, spiced chips for R110, packed in a polystyrene container (perhaps they could use more environmentally friendly packaging). I waited till I got home and, opening the container, it was still hot, juicy and very saucy, making eating messy work.
It’s a biiiig mouthful, the roll was lovely and soft and topped with a light sprinkling of sesame seeds.
There's lots of what I imagine was three cheeses made into a sauce, rolling down the side and supersized more than enough for two of us — though we did tussle over the chips, a skimpy bundle on the side. There are lots of layers to the burger and all that was promised was there.
It's different from a traditional hamburger — don't expect a patty, tomato or pickles. Instead you get a meaty option of a thin piece of steak, slices of meat and rounds of polony stacked together — with lots of sauce.
Flavourful, spicy and satisfying, not having tasted the other contenders in the burger competition, we could vouch for the winning qualities of this large mouthful.
• The Kitchen of Oz is in 25th Ave, Emmarentia. For reservations, contact 061-932-8001