“As American as apple pie”, the saying goes, but there is a serious contender for that crown: blueberry pie.
After all, unlike apples, blueberries are indigenous to North America. A pie of them is the state dessert of Maine, and July is national blueberry month in the US. Blueberries even got their own emoji in 2020.
The plants were only cultivated and hybridised in gardens in the early 1900s. While Elizabeth White, a Maine farmer, is credited with having grown them first after years of harvesting berries in the wild, Native Americans had, of course, been using them long before that.
Thanks to the huge popularity of blueberries as a wonder health food, the supply in this country has exploded recently after they were first grown in the Lydenburg district in the 1970s. Now most are produced in the Western Cape. Many garden centres now stock the plants, but you would need a few for a decent crop.
With more berries going to market, the price has dropped this summer.
They are now cheap enough to “waste” in cooking, though cooking fruit brings out its flavour tremendously. So it's no waste, and blueberry pie is really delicious.
If you can't get fresh berries, frozen ones are perfectly good for a pie. Just be sure to defrost them completely first. You can mix the berries with chopped Granny Smith apples to economise, but on their own they are a complete pie indulgence served with whipped cream or ice cream.
RECIPE | Take advantage of blueberry price drop with this yummy pie
In season, plentiful and cheap the purple berries make the sweetest pie
Image: 123RF
Image: Supplied
BLUEBERRY PIE
Makes 1 large pie
Ingredients
Pastry
320g (2 ½ cup) cake wheat flour
Pinch of salt
160g butter or baking margarine, cut into blocks
Cold water
Filling
6 cups of blueberries
130g sugar
30g (about ¼ cup) cornflour
30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice plus some grated lemon rind if desired
A pinch of ground cinnamon
20ml (4 tsp) butter
Method:
• If you love lemon, add a teaspoon of lemon zest to the mixture.
