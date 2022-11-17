Food

RECIPE | Take advantage of blueberry price drop with this yummy pie

In season, plentiful and cheap the purple berries make the sweetest pie

17 November 2022 - 08:25 By Andrew Unsworth
Delicious blueberry pie.
Image: 123RF

“As American as apple pie”, the saying goes, but there is a serious contender for that crown: blueberry pie.

After all, unlike apples, blueberries are indigenous to North America. A pie of them is the state dessert of Maine, and July is national blueberry month in the US. Blueberries even got their own emoji in 2020.  

The plants were only cultivated and hybridised in gardens in the early 1900s. While Elizabeth White, a Maine farmer, is credited with having grown them first after years of harvesting berries in the wild, Native Americans had, of course, been using them long before that.

Thanks to the huge popularity of blueberries as a wonder health food, the supply in this country has exploded recently after they were first grown in the Lydenburg district in the 1970s. Now most are produced in the Western Cape. Many garden centres now stock the plants, but you would need a few for a decent crop.

With more berries going to market, the price has dropped this summer.

They are now cheap enough to “waste” in cooking, though cooking fruit brings out its flavour tremendously. So it's no waste, and blueberry pie is really delicious. 

If you can't get fresh berries, frozen ones are perfectly good for a pie. Just be sure to defrost them completely first. You can mix the berries with chopped Granny Smith apples to economise, but on their own they are a complete pie indulgence served with whipped cream or ice cream.

Andrew’s blueberry pie.
Image: Supplied

BLUEBERRY PIE

Makes 1 large pie

Ingredients

Pastry

320g (2 ½ cup) cake wheat flour

Pinch of salt

160g butter or baking margarine, cut into blocks

Cold water

Filling

6 cups of blueberries

130g sugar

30g (about ¼ cup) cornflour 

30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice plus some grated lemon rind if desired

A pinch of ground cinnamon 

20ml (4 tsp) butter 

Method:

  1. For the pastry sift the flour and salt then rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add a tablespoon of chilled water and using a round-bladed knife bring the dough together. Knead for a minute, cover with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  2. Grease a 20cm metal pie dish or cake pan and line it with ⅔ of your pastry. Roll it fairly thinly to avoid a “soggy bottom”. 
  3. For the filling combine the blueberries, sugar, cornflour, lemon juice and cinnamon squashing a few berries to make it a little juicy as  mixture should not be dry. 
  4. Fill the pie with the mixture and dot the butter over the berries. Wet the edges of the pastry and top with the last piece of pastry rolled out to cover the top. Cut a few slits in the top to release the steam.
  5. Bake in a preheated hot oven 200°C  for 20 minutes, then lower to about 180°C for another 30 to 40 minutes. The filling should be bubbling through the slits when done. 
  6. Serve cold at room temperature, not hot.

• If you love lemon, add a teaspoon of lemon zest to the mixture.  

