Toast family, friends this festive season with a Chateau Libertas special edition

SA’s old fav red wine celebrates its 90th anniversary with a limited collectors' edition

30 November 2022 - 14:52
Hilary Biller Columnist
A collectors' edition of Chateau Libertas wine.
Image: Supplied

It’s the brand we’ve grown up with and come to love, and feel sure there are plenty of treasured memories associated with a bottle or box of the unforgettable yellow label of Chateau Libertas.

In my student days we knew it affectionately as Chateau Box, yet who knew the brand was that old?

To mark its good health and longevity the cellar has issued a 90th anniversary limited edition and collectors’ item of the wine in two versions — a magnum and the standard bottle size.

A great gift for that special person, the blend is sourced from top-performing Stellenbosch vineyards and comes with honouring the important man in the history of the wine, the late Dumpie Bayley, who was closely associated with Chateau Libertas for 60 years. He was the man who helped entrench the status of red blend as good quality, smooth-drinking and a good value red with the ability to age — if you can keep it that long.

And what a good way to toast Christmas. When family and friends come together it’s an easy-drinking wine that works with all foods, from fish, to chicken, to meat.

Cheers!

• For the special edition bottles available exclusively from www.vinoteque.co.za, 750ml bottle is R450 and magnums R900. 

