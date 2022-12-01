Get into the festive spirit with a visit to these Christmas markets this weekend
Lots to buy, live entertainment and tasty morsels for the whole family
1. BENONI HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET
Delicious treats, amazing food, craft beer and cocktails/mocktails, live music and entertainment for the young ones are all in store for those visiting the Benoni Holiday night market.
When: Friday, December 2, 5-10pm
Where: Old Benonians Football Club
Cost: R20, children under 12 free
2. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND MARKET
Laid out on their lawns you will find gourmet food, arty gifts, boutique wines and gin, live entertainment and fun-filled activities for the kids at this wonderland market in Muldersdrift.
When: Daily, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 12 noon-6pm
Where: Casalinga Restaurant, Muldersdrift
Cost: Free and it's dog friendly but dogs must be on a lead.
See casalinga.co.za
3. KYALAMI MARKET: CHRISTMAS FAIR
More than 50 market stalls, craft activities, live entertainment, food trucks to enjoy at the Kyalami market this festive season.
When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 9am-6pm
Where: Kyalami Corner, Midrand
Cost: Free
See popping.co.za
4. THE MELROSE ARCH CHRISTMAS MARKET
Shop for arts, crafts, festive decorations, fashion items, handy gadgets and more at Melrose Arch's Christmas market.
When: Thursday and Friday, December 1-2, 6-9pm; Saturday, December 3, 2-9pm
Where: The Square, Melrose Arch
Cost: Free