Get into the festive spirit with a visit to these Christmas markets this weekend

1. BENONI HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET

Delicious treats, amazing food, craft beer and cocktails/mocktails, live music and entertainment for the young ones are all in store for those visiting the Benoni Holiday night market.

When: Friday, December 2, 5-10pm

Where: Old Benonians Football Club

Cost: R20, children under 12 free

See www.thenightmarket.co.za

2. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND MARKET

Laid out on their lawns you will find gourmet food, arty gifts, boutique wines and gin, live entertainment and fun-filled activities for the kids at this wonderland market in Muldersdrift.

When: Daily, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 12 noon-6pm

Where: Casalinga Restaurant, Muldersdrift

Cost: Free and it's dog friendly but dogs must be on a lead.

See casalinga.co.za