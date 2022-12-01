Food

Get into the festive spirit with a visit to these Christmas markets this weekend

Lots to buy, live entertainment and tasty morsels for the whole family

01 December 2022 - 09:46
Hilary Biller Columnist
Four Christmas markets to visit this weekend in Joburg. Stock image.
Four Christmas markets to visit this weekend in Joburg. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

1. BENONI HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET

Delicious treats, amazing food, craft beer and cocktails/mocktails, live music and entertainment for the young ones are all in store for those visiting the Benoni Holiday night market.

When: Friday, December 2, 5-10pm

Where: Old Benonians Football Club

Cost: R20, children under 12 free

See www.thenightmarket.co.za

2. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND MARKET 

Laid out on their lawns you will find gourmet food, arty gifts, boutique wines and gin, live entertainment and fun-filled activities for the kids at this wonderland market in Muldersdrift.

When: Daily, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 12 noon-6pm

Where: Casalinga Restaurant, Muldersdrift

Cost: Free and it's dog friendly but dogs must be on a lead.

See casalinga.co.za

Eight Christmas markets to catch across the country

Diarise these dates and add a sprinkle of cheer to your festive shopping.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

3. KYALAMI MARKET: CHRISTMAS FAIR

More than 50 market stalls, craft activities, live entertainment, food trucks to enjoy at the Kyalami market this festive season.

When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 9am-6pm

Where: Kyalami Corner, Midrand

Cost: Free

See popping.co.za

4. THE MELROSE ARCH CHRISTMAS MARKET

Shop for arts, crafts, festive decorations, fashion items, handy gadgets and more at Melrose Arch's Christmas market.

When: Thursday and Friday, December 1-2, 6-9pm; Saturday, December 3, 2-9pm

Where: The Square, Melrose Arch

Cost: Free

See melrosearch.co.za

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

What to expect from Sandton’s hot new ‘it’ spot, Zen Restaurant and Bar

This new supper club features a tapas-style menu and prides itself on the cocktails which really get to shine once the DJ turns up the volume
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads

Blending the gorgeous sunny sweetness of mango with savoury flavours makes a delicious meal.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Get set for local avos this Christmas — and throughout the year

Harmony Way, a new local farming project, has unlocked the secret to having fresh, homegrown avocados on SA shelves year round.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kim K, Ye reach divorce settlement as she gets R3.4m monthly child support Lifestyle
  2. ‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith on infamous Oscars slap Lifestyle
  3. Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West Lifestyle
  4. ‘Nobody has to travel more than 15 minutes to a tavern’: Jerry Mofokeng wants a ... Lifestyle
  5. Furore after Balenciaga sexualised children in ads The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft