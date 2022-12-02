Food

Phala Phala blues? Take your mind off things with this buffalo stew

02 December 2022 - 10:14
Hilary Biller Columnist
A hearty stew with dumplings. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Nothing is as comforting as a stew when everything appears to be crashing down on you.

When it is made with meat raised on a farm it is way more satisfying. And the cherry on the top is the softest steamed dumplings to mop up the delicious gravy. After a big helping, life may regain a tinge of rosiness, momentarily.

BUFFALO STEW

Ingredients:

1kg buffalo meat, cubed (buffalo meat is a leanish meat that needs long and slow cooking) or use beef or game meat

45ml (3 tsp) flour seasoned with salt, pepper and paprika

60ml (4 tbsp) beef dripping or same amount of oil, plus extra

2-3 large onions, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 sticks of celery, sliced

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped

2 turnips, peeled and cubed

750ml–1 litre beef stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Dumplings:

240g (500ml) cake wheat flour

10ml (2 tsp) baking powder

Generous pinch of salt

30ml (2 tbsp) butter or animal fat

180ml (⅔ cup) milk

Method:

  1. Toss the meat in the seasoned flour. In a large pot with a heavy base preheat the dripping and brown the meat in 3-4 batches, adding extra dripping if required, and set the meat aside.
  2. Add extra dripping if needed and fry the onions until soft, then add the garlic, celery, carrots and turnips and saute for 3-4 minutes. Return the meat to the pot, pour over 750ml of stock, season generously, cover with the lid and stew over a low heat for about 2 ½ hours, stirring from time to time and adding more stock as needed.
  3. Prepare the dumplings by sifting together the flour, baking powder and salt. Rub in the fat using your fingertips until you have a mixture like breadcrumbs.
  4. Slowly stir in the milk to bring the dough together. Shape the dough into equal sized balls and in the last 20 minutes of the stew’s cooking time add the dumplings to the top of the stew. Seal the pot with a lid and allow to steam for 15 minutes without lifting the lid. Serve in a bowl topped with a dumpling.

