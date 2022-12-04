Liziwe Matloha is teaching bakers to rise to the occasion

The Joburg foodie tells Hilary Biller about how her love of baking started, her cookery school and how her family spends Christmas

My late dad was a priest and we were regularly asked to bake for the congregation during gatherings. I became so good at it because I always looked out for recipes to wow them and this encouraged me to want to bake more...