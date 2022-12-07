Food

RECIPE | Decadent double choc chip cookies just in time for Christmas

That Food Guy Shop is selling short-format cookbooks perfect for collecting in an attempt to archive South African food content

07 December 2022 - 07:15
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Double chocolate chip cookies from Lianne Scher's 'Kindred Kitchen'.
Image: That Food Guy Publishing - a division of That Food Guy Group

That Food Guy Group is a proudly South African food and beverage advertising agency started in 2018 out of a passion to showcase local brands and the acknowledgment that often talented people miss opportunities because they are not given a voice or platform to showcase their skills.

Deciding to expand their offering, the group has launched That Food Guy Shop, a new proudly South African e-commerce platform for cookbooks from local authors, individual recipes, a food news channel and food pantry.

'Kindred Kitchen' by Lianne Scher.
Image: That Food Guy Publishing - a division of That Food Guy Group
'The Healthy Plate' by Payal Ramdhial.
Image: That Food Guy Publishing - a division of That Food Guy Group

“In the past there’s been a lack of representation in terms of South African food content. One of the biggest focuses of our company is to archive South African food content,” said Dale Herbst, the visionary behind That Food Guy Group.

A core idea of That Food Guy Shop is the introduction of short-format cookbooks featuring between eight to 15 recipes per book.

“The idea is that consumers can buy the books more often and collect the recipe books,”  Herbst said.

“Often you buy big recipe books but find two recipes you like. Hopefully the hit ratio in these will be slightly bigger, so you can buy more books more often and experience more content creators.” 

'Puff Pastry' by Carol van der Horst.
Image: That Food Guy Publishing - a division of That Food Guy Group
'Ons Daaglikse Brood' by chef Corvin Pietersen.
Image: That Food Guy Publishing - a division of That Food Guy Group

They’ve launched with a good selection of 10 short format books, including Broodkop: Ons Daaglikse Brood by Corvin Pietersen; Puff Pastry: Master the Art of Puff Pastry by Carol van der Horst; The Healthy Plate by Payal Ramdhial; Kindred Kitchen by Lianne Scher; and Pasta Process: Master Pasta Making at Home by Adriane Frydman.

All products are available from That Food Guy Shop’s online shop, with the idea to open a physical store in the next year and offer master classes in the future. 

To get a small taste of what’s available from That Food Guy Shop, try this recipe from Kindred Kitchen for double chocolate chip cookies, just in time for Christmas.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

By Kindred Kitchen for That Food Guy Shop

Makes: 18 cookies

Ingredients:

125g butter

125g soft brown sugar

50g white sugar

125g cake flour

25g cocoa powder

1 extra large egg

180g chocolate chips

3.75ml baking powder

5ml vanilla paste

Pinch salt

For topping:

100g 70% dark chocolate

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
  2. Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add egg and mix until well combined.
  3. Sift flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder and fold into butter mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix again.
  4. Pack down into a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  5. For cookie rolling, lightly flour your hands and make balls of dough that weigh 30g each. Gently flatten each biscuit as you place them onto a lined baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
  7. For the topping, melt chopped chocolate in a bowl over gently simmering water. Once melted, dip a fork into chocolate and drizzle in a zig-zag motion over each biscuit.
  8. Allow to set.

Chef’s tip: Replace dark chocolate drizzle topping with white chocolate.

