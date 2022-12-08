Food

KFC hits Durban's bunny chow with a zinger

08 December 2022 - 15:07 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
KFC officially opens Kentucky Town at Gateway Mall in Umhlanga, Durban.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Durban bunny chow lovers can now get their inspired Kentucky Chow at KFC’s Kentucky Town at Gateway Mall in Umhlanga.

The chicken franchise launched a limited edition 11-days menu featuring a number of Durban-related favourites with their 11 herbs and spices secret recipe. 

KFC has collaborated with popular entertainer Uncle Waffles to run the limited menu until December 18, which includes a new “Uncle Waffles Burger” — a KFC fillet dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles.

“We are bringing never seen before food. We have three special meals we created especially for the KZN community,” said Mukhundi Munzhelele, KFC’s senior marketing manager. 

“We call on everyone to come to Kentucky Town as there is so much we will be doing over the next eight days.”

Munzhelele said other additions to the menu include the KZN-inspired Kentucky Chow, Zinger Naan Wrap and Blush Krush Milkshake.

KFC's version of the Durban bunny chow
Image: Supplied

The launch was joined by social media influencers across the country. TikTokers, The Benekes, said they flew from Johannesburg to Durban for the launch. 

“I’m from Durban but based in Johannesburg so it was interesting to me that KFC now has what we know as Bunny Chow. Let me tell you, it was so worth it,” said The Benekes.  

According to KFC, other new meals on the menu include the KFC Blaze Burger Meal with Sprite Mint or the Zinger Strips Go Box, Midnight Mojito and Colonel Sunrise Sparkling Krushers. 

