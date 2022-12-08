Rosebank’s new Chunky Chau restaurant is a feast for the senses

If you enjoy feasting with your eyes, then a banquet awaits at Chunky Chau. Described as a “Pan Asian fusion dining experience”, it’s a delightful addition to the ever-expanding restaurant scene in Rosebank.

Located in The Firs, the setting is bold. Relaxed seating outside gives way to rich velvet fabric that hangs in drapes from the ceiling and wraps around barstools. Verdant green firs spill from baskets and light fittings and peacock feathers dangling from lofty chandeliers pick up on the motifs jumping off an impressive mural to one side.

Mustard yellow and lively turquoise hues mingle playfully with each other and if I close my eyes to listen to the lounge-like, nature-inspired playlist I am transported to a tropical paradise for a brief moment.