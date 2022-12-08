Review
Rosebank’s new Chunky Chau restaurant is a feast for the senses
A new Pan Asian fusion dining experience in Rosebank, Chunky Chau draws from the rich food heritage of Asia in a beautiful setting
If you enjoy feasting with your eyes, then a banquet awaits at Chunky Chau. Described as a “Pan Asian fusion dining experience”, it’s a delightful addition to the ever-expanding restaurant scene in Rosebank.
Located in The Firs, the setting is bold. Relaxed seating outside gives way to rich velvet fabric that hangs in drapes from the ceiling and wraps around barstools. Verdant green firs spill from baskets and light fittings and peacock feathers dangling from lofty chandeliers pick up on the motifs jumping off an impressive mural to one side.
Mustard yellow and lively turquoise hues mingle playfully with each other and if I close my eyes to listen to the lounge-like, nature-inspired playlist I am transported to a tropical paradise for a brief moment.
It’s an atmosphere that translates into something playful from noon, when the restaurant opens, and transforms into something more moody as the sun sets and the lights dim — the right place for a sexy date perhaps.
From the velvet-clad bar comes a small but fair wine list and a selection of cocktails (available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic options) the restaurant describes as “spiked tea infusions”. Some are rather syrupy but those served in teapots and small cups add a welcome touch of flair.
The menu draws widely from Asia, starting with fresh oysters, tasty parcels (potstickers, spring rolls and baos), noodle and rice dishes, small sharing plates, Thai curries, large plates, poke bowls and salads and something on the sweet side for a final flourish. If you’re struggling to choose, there’s the convenient option of opting for a Tasting Omakase Box.
The restaurant prides itself on serving unique plates of sushi but you can request the classics from its sushi masters. I went for one of their recommendations, and the eight-layer Shaolin Square Jewel sushi (R188 for six pieces) with fresh tuna and salmon is perhaps the most beautiful plate of sushi you’ll find in Joburg.
A fair bar to measure any establishment’s potstickers by is to order the pork variety and theirs was phenomenal: a rich and flavoursome filling delicately wrapped in a soft dumpling skin. In contrast, their bao, with sweet and juicy duck, carried some lovely flavours but lacked the truly fluffy texture indicative of a good bao — perhaps because they’re served as larger baos that have been quartered and filled.
I have got accustomed to not finding a good Thai curry on most menus. But their version of Panang red chicken curry (R158) made me smile. Made with tomato and litchis — one of my favourite ingredients in Thai curry, and perhaps one they’ve skimped on slightly — it is garnished with coconut and fresh basil and served with a lovely fragranced rice.
The Korean Bossam BBQ Pulled Beef Burger (R168) served in a sesame bun with Asian slaw, pickles and twice-fried garlic ginger soy-tossed fries is by all accounts delicious and flavourful — but perhaps a little one-dimensional.
And as for their spicy miso kansui ramen (R118), it’s a generous bowl of slurpable noodles and crunchy veggies bathed in a spicy mushroom broth — emphasis on spicy — which is a good option for vegetarians. However, if you eat meat, I suggest adding beef or chicken (an additional R88); the tofu is a bit bland.
Perhaps I should’ve rather opted for the Singapore noodles, which came highly recommended but it’s a prospect I look forward to on my next visit. Chunky Chau manages a balance of a striking setting, good service and tasty food to keep people coming back for more.
• Chunky Chau is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to late. Reservations are recommended. Visit their website or Instagram page for more information or to make a booking.