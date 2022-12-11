‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie
He’s a medical technologist, passionate baker and lover of trifles
11 December 2022 - 00:00
From a young age I took an interest in baking. I remember my mom getting my sister and me the Sasko kiddies’ cookbook. I really enjoyed trying out the recipes. Baking is also a way to express my creativity. Working in medical technology can be stressful, with long hours, so on my off days I de-stress by baking...
