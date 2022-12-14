Food

Joburg’s new Acid Food and Wine Bar offers exciting curation of wine, food

Intimate, hip and niche, Acid’s small wine and food menus change weekly and are all about quality

14 December 2022 - 19:30
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
The cosy interior of Acid Food and Wine Bar.
Image: Kim Van Vuuren

There’s a hot new eatery and wine bar in town and it comes in the form of Acid Food and Wine Bar — a space where the hip folk congregate and unusual wines and good food are celebrated.

Tucked into a nook on 4th Avenue in Parktown North, Acid is the brainchild of sommelier Jemma Styer and chef Jessie Doveton.

“Both Jess and I have been wanting to open our own space for ages now,” says Styer. “We've both been in the restaurant/hospitality industry for a few years, and aside from wanting to flex our creativity and capabilities, we were just so tired of the same old restaurants popping up and doing the same old thing all the time.”

Refreshingly, Acid is not the “same old thing”: it offers a small space — intimate, cozy and welcoming — with a curated food and wine menu that changes regularly. A round bar is positioned in the middle of the space with tables branching out from there.

The central bar.
Image: Kim Van Vuuren

Since opening in October, Styer says they’ve been fully booked almost every night.

On a recent visit on a Tuesday night, the place was packed with couples sharing a few small plates, friends gathered over glasses of wine and a jovial party was unfolding on the small terrace outside.

The star attraction is perhaps the wine menu, which is curated by Styer to offer an unusual selection of bubblies, whites, reds and rose´s that will appeal to every taste.

Styer includes a selection of mostly natural, minimal intervention wines from marginalised, independent producers who don’t usually get listed or are hard to find. “We always have an orange wine and a Pet-Nat (Methode Ancestrale) on the list, and we try to get in some lesser known varieties too,” Styer explains.

Brunia White Blend, green nam jim oysters, bread & butter and marinated olives.
Image: Kate Liquorish
The focus is on natural wines from marginalised producers, with menus changing weekly.
Image: Kate Liquorish

“A lot of these wines are super limited in stock, so we change the list often as they run out or we get our hands on something rare, so there’s almost always something new to try when you come back.”

They also have weekly bar takeovers and Wine Wednesdays with a small, limited menu which runs for the week. All wines are available by the bottle or by the glass (averaging R85 for R125ml), which offers wine lovers the opportunity to experiment and try a variety of wines — without committing to an unknown bottle.

On my visit we tried a few glasses of pinot noir, cinsault, syrah and viognier — each delicious and unique.

The food menu reflects the intention behind the wine menu: changing weekly, it’s small, curated and focused on quality. It consists of mostly bar snacks and small plates to share with a limited option of larger plates. The emphasis is on fresh ingredients, and if the menu contains oyster or mussel dishes on a week a new delivery hasn’t arrived, these dishes aren’t available.

Cauliflower Risotto.
Image: Kim Van Vuuren

The pair describes the offering as “global cuisine”: it is inspired by traditional local and global recipes and places a particular emphasis on South East Asian flavours.

If you come across their cabbage spring rolls served in crispy lettuce leaves (R75) or the green pea and balnori goat’s cheese risotto (R95), do not miss out — they were the highlight of our meal.

Also enjoyable were their marinated olives (R55); Nashville hot chicken wings served with blue-cheese ranch and pickles (R105); and a plate of crispy squid served with a gochujang hot sauce, garlic emulsion and charred corn (R90) — eaten together, every mouthful is beautifully harmonious.

Whether you’re dining out or looking to enjoy an exciting wine, you can expect something new and exciting with every visit — just don’t forget to book in advance.

• Acid is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm till late. Reservations can be made via Dineplan

