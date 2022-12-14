Joburg’s new Acid Food and Wine Bar offers exciting curation of wine, food

There’s a hot new eatery and wine bar in town and it comes in the form of Acid Food and Wine Bar — a space where the hip folk congregate and unusual wines and good food are celebrated.

Tucked into a nook on 4th Avenue in Parktown North, Acid is the brainchild of sommelier Jemma Styer and chef Jessie Doveton.

“Both Jess and I have been wanting to open our own space for ages now,” says Styer. “We've both been in the restaurant/hospitality industry for a few years, and aside from wanting to flex our creativity and capabilities, we were just so tired of the same old restaurants popping up and doing the same old thing all the time.”

Refreshingly, Acid is not the “same old thing”: it offers a small space — intimate, cozy and welcoming — with a curated food and wine menu that changes regularly. A round bar is positioned in the middle of the space with tables branching out from there.