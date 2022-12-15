LYRE’S NON-ALCOHOLIC AMERICAN MALT
Created in 2019 as a nonalcoholic alternative to the most popular spirits, Lyre’s offers a drinks range to enjoy in the spirit of mindful drinking this festive season.
With the notes of spice, richness and warmth reminiscent of whiskey, Lyre’s American Malt is best enjoyed as a whiskey alternative in your favourite drink or cocktail.
For a nonalcoholic festive take on a classic, try Lyre’s American Malt in a Whiskey Sour.
Nonalcoholic Whiskey Sour
Ingredients:
- 60ml Lyre's American Malt
- 30ml lemon Juice
- 15ml white sugar syrup
- 15ml egg white / aquafaba or 4 drops foaming agent
- 2 dashes aromatic bitters
- orange wedge
- maraschino cherry
Method: Dry shake all the ingredients briefly. Add ice, shake hard and strain into an Old Fashioned cocktail glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and maraschino cherry. For an alcoholic option, replace the Lyre's with your choice of whiskey.
• Lyre’s American Malt is available at selected Tops at Spar outlets and via Takealot at a recommended price of R379.99.
Whiskeys and classic cocktail recipes for every occasion this festive season
From Irish to Scotch, bourbon and a nonalcoholic option, enjoy these tipples neat or in easy to mix classic cocktails
Image: Supplied
SAMUEL GELSTON’S BLENDED IRISH WHISKEY
A blend of Irish malted barley and grain, this triple distilled whiskey is matured in bourbon casks. The result is an easy-to-drink golden whiskey for festive gatherings or nights spent unwinding.
This tipple was introduced in South Africa last year and if you’re unfamiliar with it, it can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a mix. We suggest serving it in a classic cocktail such as a strong Old Fashioned.
Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
Method: Add the whiskey, simple syrup and bitters to a whiskey tumbler and stir. Add ice, stir twice and garnish with a slice of orange peel and maraschino cherry.
• Samuel Gelston’s Blended Irish Whiskey is available from most leading liquor retailers and online from Takealot and Liquor Drop at an average price of R282.
Image: Supplied
PEAKY BLINDER BLENDED IRISH WHISKEY
Also launched in South Africa last year, Peaky Blinder is a blend of Irish grain and single malt which has been triple distilled and aged in bourbon casks. Fruity and easy to drink, it’s a versatile drink for any occasion.
It lends itself to drinking neat, on the rocks or with a mixer. Alternatively, use its Irish roots to inspire a classic Irish Mule cocktail with flavours of ginger beer, lime and mint.
Irish Mule
Ingredients:
Method: Add the ice to a whiskey tumbler and pour over the whiskey and ginger beer. To serve, garnish with a lime wedge and mint sprig.
• Peaky Blinder Blended Irish Whiskey is available from most leading liquor retailers and online from Takealot and Liquor Drop at an average price of R275.
Image: Supplied
WOODFORD RESERVE DISTILLER’S SELECT BOURBON
A Kentucky bourbon dating to 1812 that has been winning awards since 1999, Woodford Reserve is rich, balanced and complex. It makes an excellent gift to a bourbon lover but is equally superb savoured around festivities.
Easy to enjoy neat, the amber liquid opens up its creamy texture and deep flavours with the addition of a block of ice or splash of water. For a touch of excitement, enjoy it in a bourbon-infused Manhattan cocktail.
Manhattan
Ingredients:
Method: Fill a mixing glass with the ingredients, add ice and stir gently for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a cherry.
• The Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select is available at participating liquor stores nationwide and online from Takealot at a recommended price starting from R429.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
HIGHLAND PARK 12 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY
Nicknamed the Viking Honour, this Highland Park peated single malt Scotch whisky (spelt without the “e” as it’s not Irish) is aged in sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks for 12 years to produce one of the most enjoyable whiskys in the Highland Park range.
We suggest savouring this Scotch as a special Christmas treat neat or with a splash of water to release its well-developed notes and flavours.
• Highland Park 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available at participating liquor stores nationwide and online from Takealot at a recommended price of R549.99.
DUNVILLE’S PX 10 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT IRISH WHISKEY
Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old single malt is an iconic release in the Dunville range which is again being distilled at the Echlinville Irish Whiskey Distillery after almost eight decades of no production following a family tragedy.
Introduced to the South African market this year, it is the type of higher-end whiskey for a special occasion best enjoyed neat or on the rocks to fully appreciate its smooth finish that evaporates into a round mouthful.
• Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey is available from Whisky Brother for R1,490.
