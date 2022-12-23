Ramenhead – Fyn’s cool new cousin – hypes up Cape Town’s dining scene

A chat with the talented FYN trio Peter Tempelhoff, Ashley Moss and Jennifer Hugé on the launch of their new baby, Ramenhead. Expect authentic ramen with local twists and loads of attitude in a street-style eatery.

For those who know and love FYN, how does Ramenhead differ?..