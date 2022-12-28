Food

Power Krusher: Load-shedding shuts KFC stores and messes with the menu

28 December 2022 - 09:28
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) says some of its stores will close due to load-shedding.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Popular fast food chicken joint KFC has warned customers that rolling blackouts may ruin plans they may have for their favourite meal.

Power utility Eskom announced on Tuesday it would implement stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am and stage 2 from 5am until 4pm every day this week.

SA has experienced more than 200 days of power cuts this year, the highest in a year yet.

It has had a devastating impact on the economy, and KFC is the latest big business to warn customers of how it's affecting their products.

“We are sorry, but due to the ongoing load-shedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed,” it said in a statement shared on social media.

It warned that other stores “may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items”.

It explained that load-shedding was wreaking havoc with some of its suppliers.

“Sometimes, things are out of our control. The current constraints are due to load-shedding impacting some of our suppliers. We are working hard to sort out all the constrains with our suppliers and we’ll be open as soon as possible.”

It added that many of its stores had generators.

In reaction, many shared their experience with local KFC's going dark, questioned why all of its stores did not have generators and predicted the move could lead to job losses.

