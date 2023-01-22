Here's why Rosebank's Pantry is pumping

After much observation of the families of all religious and cultural persuasions, the singletons, the professionals, the rich and the famous who are salivating in there at any given moment, I surmise that the reason you are likely to bump into such a wide section of Johannesburg’s well-heeled denizens is that Pantry works on two levels.
The first is that we South Africans, and more specifically Gautengers, like a road trip. We like to go far, we like to go wide, we like to leave our province and traverse the country and when we do this we like to stop at those huge petrol stations along the highways and byways of our great land and buy things of a gustatory nature while we ablute and fill up.
This is where our wanderlust is satiated, this is where we know that we are really on the road. This is where Pantry meets the imagination and sets up a paradisiacal version of your road trip pit stop.
It scratches the itch even if you are just driving from your office to your home, or from the club to the bedroom, the gym to your fridge, or you just had to pop out from home to pick something up and then drove right back home.
On a deeper level Pantry ignites nostalgia for the function formerly performed by the road house.
You don’t need me to tell you that the South African psyche is very much integrated with our cars, so a place that glorifies the vehicle you came in is bound to touch a primal chord with us.
We like to congregate around our cars as we service them, and ourselves. That is why the car wash is so popular in certain parts of our city and why the road house used to serve that purpose. It was a meeting place at all hours of the day and night where we could create community vibes driven by automotive comparisons and the sweet smell of petrol fumes.
I popped into Pantry by Marble in Rosebank this week to pick up a loaf of the Marble focaccia.
I could write a paragraph dedicated to the Marble focaccia — but let me leave it at this — don’t buy it. You will regret it.
This Marble focaccia (named after the Johannesburg institution that pumps every night of the week above Pantry, where a different, albeit equally pumping, atmosphere prevails with the addition of the actual pumping of fuel) will live on in your imagination and your taste buds long after you have gobbled it down despite your best intentions to just have a wee slice.
The focaccia exists as a kind of Platonic ideal of how bread could be. The perfect union of aerated chewy insides meeting the crustiest of crusts with a dash of salt — that dark alchemy where baking becomes a form of magic. All this to say it really is just a very bad idea for your bottom line. Best not to start down this path.
In fact, the entire place is dedicated to undermining your best dietary intentions.
The Marble team, led by David Higgs and Gary Kyriakou who came up with the Pantry concept, are clearly opposed to diets.
If such a thing was on your new year's resolutions list — drive past, don’t turn in, just push on through the traffic and the load-shedding and ignore the temptations located under the cleverly undulating wooden roof designed to lure you in with the Pinterest-worthy décor, the ambient lighting, the artfully placed bicycle, the little benches.
Don’t fall for the smell of the pizza, the lure of good coffee, the freshly cut flowers, the curated selection of wines and bubbles, the delicious towering displays of sweet things both imported and local, the artisanal delights to please the most varied of palates, the ease of the frozen dinners, the fresh fruit and veggies, the harvest table and the joys of soft serve. Yes, yes soft serve, which brings me to the social lubricating function this cornucopia of 24-hour service performs.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
There you have it — this is my two-bit pop psychology analysis of why a cross-section of society feels welcome and at home in this glorified petrol station.
And make no mistake, Pantry is a great place for people-watching.
Everyone goes there. When I was buying the aforementioned focaccia and a whole basket of other delights (they have those little jars of Italian and Greek sour cherries — I will not start in on the joys of these cherries) I ran into that delightful giant among men, justice Edwin Cameron.
We air kissed and wondered if we can still say happy new year at this late stage of January. I am on the “at least until January 31” team and I won’t lie, I could almost believe it to be possible with the Marble focaccia in hand.
Image: Alaister Russell
