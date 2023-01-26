CHICKEN TIKKA WITH YOGHURT ON NAAN
Chicken tikka has long been one of the UK’s most-loved flavours and makes a great sandwich, pita or wrap. But this is what it was born for — to eat with hot naan or chapati.
Ingredients:
100ml plain yoghurt
Juice of half a lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) tikka paste
4 raw skinless, boneless chicken thighs
Oil for the tray
2 small naans or chapatis
Butter for spreading
Half a mild red chilli, finely chopped
A few mint or coriander leaves (or both)
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 240°C/fan 220°C.
- Mix the yoghurt, lemon juice and tikka paste together and reserve half of it for later. Turn the chicken thighs in the rest and spread them out on an oiled baking tray. Roast for about 35 minutes until brown and cooked through (a skewer should glide through the flesh easily). Slice each thigh into three.
- Warm the naans or chapatis briefly in the microwave or toaster and spread with butter.
- Pile the chicken on to the breads, seasoning with a little salt and pepper. Top with a dollop of the reserved yoghurt, the chilli and herbs.
• Recipe: Prue Leith, Bliss on Toast (Bloomsbury, distributed by Jonathan Ball Publishers). Cost: R445.
Six things you may not know about foodie Prue Leith
The South African-born, UK-based cook is in SA to launch her latest cookbook. She also shares a recipe with us
Image: David Loftus
She’s one of the country’s greatest food exports and returns to our shores each January as the patron of CenturionOsborn 4x1s Prue Leith Culinary Institute.
As an esteemed judge, alongside chef Paul Hollywood, on the enormously popular The Great British Bake Off TV series, Prue Leith is a cordon bleu chef, educator and cookbook author who owned a Michelin-starred restaurant in London. Her latest book, Bliss on Toast, was released in South Africa this week.
Here are a few things you might not know about her.
Image: Supplied
CHICKEN TIKKA WITH YOGHURT ON NAAN
Chicken tikka has long been one of the UK’s most-loved flavours and makes a great sandwich, pita or wrap. But this is what it was born for — to eat with hot naan or chapati.
Ingredients:
100ml plain yoghurt
Juice of half a lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) tikka paste
4 raw skinless, boneless chicken thighs
Oil for the tray
2 small naans or chapatis
Butter for spreading
Half a mild red chilli, finely chopped
A few mint or coriander leaves (or both)
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
• Recipe: Prue Leith, Bliss on Toast (Bloomsbury, distributed by Jonathan Ball Publishers). Cost: R445.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPES | Award-winning food stylist Khanya Mzongwana’s fav dishes
Seven hacks for making the best flatbread, and how to make your own
Go easy on your wallet (and waist) and make your own iced tea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos