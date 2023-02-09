Food

RECIPE | Looking for a sensual start to your Valentine's meal? Try this tomato salad with grapes and pickled onion

Up the heat with a cool salad using a mouth-watering recipe from the culinary team at Granny Mouse Country House and Spa in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

09 February 2023 - 08:30
Hilary Biller Columnist
A salad makes a wholesome start to the Valentine's meal.
A salad makes a wholesome start to the Valentine's meal.
Image: Supplied

Apart from their goodness, salads are the food of love. When sharing a bowl you can salivate over the beautiful colours, munch on the crunchy textures and savour the melange of flavours while sipping a glass of bubbles knowing it's good for you too. Loaded with healthyl vitamins, beta carotene, calcium, folate and fibre.

A SUMMERY TRIO OF TOMATO SALAD WITH GRAPES AND PICKLED ONION 

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Pickling Juice:

1-2 cloves of garlic, minced

45ml (3 tsp) white vinegar

5ml (1 tsp) dried dill or a small handful of fresh dill, chopped

5ml (1 tsp) salt and couple of twists of black pepper

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

Tomatoes:

1 punnet of mixed of colours of  cherry tomatoes, halved

A handful of tomatoes on the vine

25g sun-dried tomatoes

1 medium red or white onion, thinly sliced

1 small bunch of green or black grapes, halved

Dressing:

Pickling juice reserved from marinating tomatoes

30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil

5ml (1 tsp) runny honey

½ packet mixed greens

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients for the pickling juice in a blender and when smooth pour over the fresh and sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and halved grapes. Set aside to marinate for 15-30 minutes  to soak up the lovely flavours.
  2. Drain the tomatoes, red onion and grapes, reserving the pickling juice for the dressing.
  3. In a serving bowl place the selected greens, top with the tomatoes, onion and grapes.
  4. Combine the pickling juice, olive oil and honey. Shake well before dressing the salad just before serving.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Mussel in on load-shedding with tasty thai-style mussels

Hilary Biller’s shares her idea for lighting up dark times -- a dish that cooks in minutes and wins compliments every time.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Life hell without Hellmann’s? Make your own mayonnaise

Once more, the popular mayo has vanished, but you can make your own with this two-minute recipe
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

RECIPES | Make the most of seasonal fruits, veggies with plummy dishes

Celeb foodies Mokgadi Itsweng and Jenny Morris get creative with juicy seasonal stone fruit.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cardi B, Thebe Magugu, Beyonce: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Inside the grand, Bali ‘fairy-tale wedding of the year’ Lifestyle
  3. Man pleads guilty to treason and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth Lifestyle
  4. Understanding life insurance: premium loading vs exclusions Lifestyle
  5. Bonang Matheba, Thabsie and Margot Robbie: Best and worst dressed The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents