RECIPE | Looking for a sensual start to your Valentine's meal? Try this tomato salad with grapes and pickled onion
Up the heat with a cool salad using a mouth-watering recipe from the culinary team at Granny Mouse Country House and Spa in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
Image: Supplied
Apart from their goodness, salads are the food of love. When sharing a bowl you can salivate over the beautiful colours, munch on the crunchy textures and savour the melange of flavours while sipping a glass of bubbles knowing it's good for you too. Loaded with healthyl vitamins, beta carotene, calcium, folate and fibre.
A SUMMERY TRIO OF TOMATO SALAD WITH GRAPES AND PICKLED ONION
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
Pickling Juice:
1-2 cloves of garlic, minced
45ml (3 tsp) white vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) dried dill or a small handful of fresh dill, chopped
5ml (1 tsp) salt and couple of twists of black pepper
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Tomatoes:
1 punnet of mixed of colours of cherry tomatoes, halved
A handful of tomatoes on the vine
25g sun-dried tomatoes
1 medium red or white onion, thinly sliced
1 small bunch of green or black grapes, halved
Dressing:
Pickling juice reserved from marinating tomatoes
30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil
5ml (1 tsp) runny honey
½ packet mixed greens
Method:
