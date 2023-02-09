At under a R100 a bottle, these pretty as a picture pinks are a refreshingly good offering, full of fresh aromas and berry hues, making them the perfect accompaniment to love. They are excellent paired with oysters, salmon, salads, seafood and chicken.
ALVI’S DRIFT PINOTAGE ROSÉ
A gorgeous pink-hued, balanced wine featuring aromas of ripe strawberries and red cherries and a zippy acidity teasing of the taste buds with a lingering and refreshing finish. Serve well chilled.
Price: R65 ex cellar
BONNIEVALE CINSAULT ROSÉ
A beautifully crisp, dry style of rosé. Perfect for a hot date, it’s a light, aromatic and refreshing wine. Serve well chilled.
Price: R66 ex cellar
VAN LOVEREN CHARDONNAY PINOT NOIR
Medium-dry and an elegant blend of chardonnay and pinot noir with aromatic hints of lime on the nose and undertones of strawberry, it has a gentle finish that lingers on the palate. Serve well chilled.
Price: R570 ex cellar for 6 bottles
Rosés to tickle your Valentine's Day pink
A trio of wines to woo your love this Valentine’s Day
Image: serezniy/123RF
