A SONG AND A DANCE
Valentine’s Soul Dinner at Crystal Court at The Palace
Enjoy a romantic dinner for two in the unique surroundings of this five-star luxury hotel, savouring a fine meal prepared by top chefs while listening to the sweet sounds of some of South Africa’s best musicians — Loyiso Bala, Donald, and Clinton Viljoen. This exclusive experience is only available for guests staying at The Palace.
When: Saturday February 18 from 6.30pm
Cost: R650 per person
Bookings: 014-557-3180 or khumo.sito@suninternational.com
ROMANTIC DINNER FOR TWO
Valentine’s Dinner at The Grill Room at The Palace
Surrounded by lush gardens and crystal waterfalls the perfect setting to celebrate your love with a sumptuous meal featuring the finest cuts of meat, a selection of seafood and other delectables expertly prepared by talented chefs. . This is the perfect setting to celebrate your love with a sumptuous meal, a glass of sparkling wine, a cosy atmosphere and attentive service. This will be a Valentine's Day dinner to remember.
When: Tuesday February 14 from 6-10pm
Cost: R850 per person
Bookings: 014-557-3180 or khumo.sito@suninternational.com
MAKE IT A MEMORABLE EVENING
A Valentine’s Dinner at Legends Restaurant, Sun City Hotel
Indulge in some of the best cuisine, lapping up the sounds of live music, sipping a complimentary glass of sparkling wine on arrival and a rose for the special person in your life surrounded by the stunning views and special ambience of the luxury resort.
When: Tuesday February 14 from 6-10pm
Cost: R1,100 per couple
Bookings: 014-557-3690 or valery.storking@suninternational.com
Spoil your love with a dinner at Sun City this Valentine’s Day
Three different options to choose from at this luxury resort in North West
Image: ossphotostock/123RF
