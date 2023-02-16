Beat the skyrocketing price of fresh garlic by growing your own

Mike and Cilla Crewe-Brown and the Wickedfood Earth Farm & Country Cooking School have spent the last 12 years developing their food garden along permaculture principles, alongside many research projects on sustainability, on their Hekpoort farm situated an hour from Joburg. And there’s not much they don’t know about producing quality produce which they love to share with visitors to the cooking school.
Did you know that March/April is the perfect time to plant garlic for harvest in October/November? The Wickedfood team have put together a one-day workshop where they will share their expert knowledge of how you can grow your own organic garlic.
Participants will be taken through the whole process from start to finish and will learn how to prepare the beds for sowing garlic, which garlic is best to grow for winter and when to plant. The steps learnt in the workshop will ensure you too can produce a bumper crop of organically-grown garlic. Once harvested, garlic has a shelf life of about six months if stored correctly.
To start growing your own garlic you require seed, and each participant will receive about 120 seeds of six of the school's best growing varieties including limited elephant garlic seeds. Additional seed packs will be available to purchase on the day.
When: Saturday February 18, 9.30am. Workshop will start at 10am.
Where: Wickedfood Earth Farm, R560, Hekpoort, ±70km from Fourways and Pretoria.
Cost: R995pp including garlic seeds to the value of R250, extensive notes and lunch. As the school is not licensed you are welcome to BYO.
Bookings: Phone Cilla on 076-236-2345 or email cilla@wickedfood.co.za.
