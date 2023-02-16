A pretty smoked salmon omelette (R129) with capers and dill was a little underwhelming, but came with the best sourdough toast. However, good bread needs loads more butter than the two tiny rounds that came with it.
My friend, searching for a sweet start, was sold by the description — a baked cinnamon crème brûlée French toast with yoghurt and berries (R89) — a custard infused brioche baked and caramelised with orange liqueur and raspberry preserve. Sadly this didn't quite match the experience. Good-looking yes, but what she was really after was the rich indulgence of creamy crème brûlée soaked deeply into the bread, which was missing, the yoghurt souring the taste somewhat — though it didn't stop us devouring the lot, greedy souls we are. This while sipping double helpings of cappuccinos @R35. That said, the service was super-friendly. The best news is the venue is not in a shopping mall, which means tables spill out of the restaurant onto the pavement in a small centre with easy access, lots of free and safe parking, and doesn't involve a long walk, lifts or stairs.
Maciel was open to discuss our experience, admitting to glitches, but very positive about the feedback and support she has received from the local community. “Liberté and Pronto are imperfect because they are human,” she said, “but we have a lot of heart and we will always try to keep improving. We'll get there,” she said. I believe her.
• Liberté is in the Colony Centre, 345 Jan Smuts Ave, Craighall. It's open seven days a week and serves breakfast, lunch and supper. It has a small yet interesting menu featuring French classics. For reservations, phone 010 824 5791.
What's cooking at new French eatery Liberté
A new venue in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, is making waves on the culinary scene. Hilary Biller sniffed it out
Image: Supplied
I'm constantly reminded what a privilege it is to review new eateries in a time when the hospitality industry is akin to a Phoenix rising from the devastating effects of a long global pandemic, compounded by load-shedding and water outages. There's a huge responsibility on those with the “power of the pen” which goes way beyond the food. This was never more apparent than after a visit to recently opened cafe/restaurant Liberté in the Colony Centre in Craighall Park, Johannesburg.
It has been making impressive waves on social media, so a foodie friend and myself, always on the hunt for new experiences, headed there for breakfast recently. Beyond our experience, it was the back story that left a lingering taste in my mouth.
Liberté, a French word meaning freedom, rise, beginning or source, is so apt I discovered after chatting to owner Natasha Maciel days after our experience. Maciel is one brave lady. She also owns the perennial award-winning favourite Italian Pronto across the way and describes her new venture as “my positive transformation after a brutal few years”. She sounds really upbeat and up to the challenge of running two restaurants.
Image: Hilary Biller
