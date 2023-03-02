HANDCRAFTED DOUBLE-DISTILLED GIN
Celebrating the accolades of another liquid, this time a clear alcoholic beverage, a handcrafted, double-distilled gin called Imagin Classic Gin is produced by KWV in the Cape. This new kid on the block walked away with top honours at the World Gin Awards 2023 in London, winning the Classic Gin Category.
What is more remarkable is that gins from all over the world competed for honours in four categories: Classic Gin, Compound Gin, Signature Botanical and London Dry Gin. This competition forms part of the annual prestigious World Drinks Awards.
Imagin is described as an invigorating blend of juniper — you can't call it gin if it not made with juniper. With a fruity aroma and lemon flavour on the palate, it is said to have a distinctively smooth taste. And for South African drinkers the beauty of this award-winning product is the price: it sells for R169.99 a bottle.
International accolades for two local products
Oil and gin may not make a great mix but when it comes to bragging rights the duo has made South Africa proud
Image: Supplied
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
They may be Tuscan olive varieties from which the oil is extracted on a state-of-the-art Italian olive press yet Tokara extra virgin olive oil is produced on the picturesque upper slopes of the Simonsberg mountains on the Tokara Estate just outside Stellenbosch. And it’s no wonder the extra virgin olive oil from this family-run estate brought home a gold medal from the 2023 Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive oil competition. Of the 465 entries in the competition from 172 producers globally, Tokara Multi Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil outshone contenders from all the major olive oil-producing countries in its category — and for the estate this is a second consecutive win at the awards.
Tokara’s olive oil journey began more than two decades ago when Anne-Marie Ferreira planted famed Tuscan olive varieties across the estate. It’s from these mature trees that they harvest plump ripe olives to obtain the natural fruit oil. The Tokara multi varietal, a blend of frantoio, leccino and mission olive varieties, provides fresh notes of green olive fruit, peppery wild rocket balanced with butter lettuce and a pleasant spicy walnut finish. Particularly good drizzled over salad leaves and add a dash to Italian dishes to give them that authentic flavour.
Buy the award winning EVOO online — www.tokara.com/#olive
Image: Supplied
