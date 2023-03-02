Before autumn sets in, we are still enjoying the last of summer's hot days. To beat the heat and soak up the sun, our food editor Hilary Biller shares her hacks to make delicious homemade ice cream — with no fuss and no ice cream maker.
- Check the power outage schedule as you require an electric mixer to make it and the ice cream needs about 12 hours in the freezer.
- The recipe makes two litres of ice cream. Ensure you have a two-litre plastic container with a lid — reuse an ice cream container — to package the ice cream for freezing.
- Three ingredients are needed — 500ml (two cups) fresh cream (if you are using long life cream, ensure it has been well chilled for at least 24 hours), 1 x 385g can condensed milk (you can use the standard one or low sugar version) and 5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence.
- First whip the cream using an electric mixer till you have nice firm peaks, taking care not to turn it into butter. Fold in the condensed milk and vanilla essence and beat again until just incorporated. Pour into a two-litre container, cover and freeze.
- The beauty of this ice cream is you can add any flavouring you desire by folding into the mixture before freezing. One idea is finely grated citrus rind, 250ml (1 cup) chocolate chips, crushed chocolate Chuckles, chocolate chip biscuits or crushed Oreo biscuits; or perhaps 250ml (1 cup) lemon or orange curd and 250ml (1 cup) fresh chopped berries.
- Homemade ice cream needs to stand outside the freezer for 10-15 minutes for easy serving. Delicious in a bowl on its own or in a cone. Add a dollop of chocolate sauce before serving and a sprinkling of toasted nuts if desired.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Six hacks to make delicious homemade ice cream
It takes just three simple ingredients and doesn't require an ice cream machine
Image: dolphytv/123RF
Before autumn sets in, we are still enjoying the last of summer's hot days. To beat the heat and soak up the sun, our food editor Hilary Biller shares her hacks to make delicious homemade ice cream — with no fuss and no ice cream maker.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
What's next in the baked cheesecake saga? Sonia Booth’s new Marula Cheesecake Passion ice cream
Indulging your late-night craving with ice cream
Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos