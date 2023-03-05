It’s hell, man: life without Hellmann’s and fish paste
Some people resorted to desperate measures when they found out their best-loved brands were being discontinued
05 March 2023 - 00:02
Nanandi Simone Albers drove to four towns and 11 stores in one day and even offered a reward in her desperate bid to find Hellmann's mayonnaise, which was pulled from South African supermarket shelves in January...
